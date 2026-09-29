We set off by helicopter from a windswept Stornoway and headed to waters off Scotland’s north coast.

Channel 4 News was the only broadcaster invited to spend 24 hours in the North Sea with Nato as it carried out a high-end training exercise called Strike Warrior.

Run by the UK, this war game involves around 1,300 staff from across the alliance.

Russia’s submarine threat

The scenarios are fictional, but not far-fetched, as Russia continues to threaten Europe with a campaign of sabotage on critical infrastructure.

Underneath the surface of the sea lies a criss-cross network of gas pipelines and global data links, which makes this region vulnerable and vital.

There has been a 30% rise in Russian vessels threatening UK waters over the last two years, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In April, three Russian submarines were tracked off Scotland’s coast operating near critical undersea cables.

‘The world has changed’

We disembark on the Dutch frigate, Van Amstel, which has been optimised for anti-submarine warfare.

In the bowels of the ship, you find the command information centre. There is a quiet intensity here as staff monitor sensors and listen out for Russian subs.

“I think the world has changed and I am pleased public opinion has picked that up,” Commanding Officer Sjors ter Veen, pictured above, tells me during a live fire exercise near Cape Wrath.

I ask how concerned he is about reports that Vladimir Putin is seeking to push Nato into war in the coming months by testing the alliance’s Article 5 clause - that an attack on one member state is an attack on all.

“If I connect that to what I see at sea on a daily basis, then yes, I am very worried,” he replies.

‘Enemy’ jets

We fly next to FGS Berlin, a combat supply ship.

‘Enemy’ jets are targeting two frigates either side of us as an attempt is made to refuel them.

This is a complex manoeuvre, known as a double replenishment at sea - something vital for extending how long Nato ships can remain out at sea.

In another exercise, Portuguese troops abseil onto the deck of FGS Berlin from helicopters, carrying machine guns.

They seize the bridge and storm the engine room before detaining actors in hoodies who play Russian troops.

A defensive alliance

Nato leaders say they are alert and ready for whatever action Russia may take.

But it is a defensive alliance, as Rear Admiral Nicolas Molitor is keen to stress.

“Russian activity in the area has been increasing, but what we are concerned about is malign or hybrid activities around underwater infrastructure. We have not observed a real change in military posture from Russia.”

He does accept there are tests, though. Last week, Poland scrambled jets after a Russian helicopter breached its airspace.

The war games on display in the North Sea are designed to demonstrate unity and collaboration, Nato nations working together.

But they discount the political disagreements among member states, which some fear could stop the alliance triggering plans in time.

Watch on Channel 4 News: Is Nato prepared for the threat of Russian submarines?

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