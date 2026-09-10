In 2020, on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, standing outside the Neue Wache, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (pictured below, third from left) said: “Germany’s past is a fractured past - with responsibility for the murdering of millions and the suffering of millions.

“That breaks our hearts to this day. And that is why I say that this country can only be loved with a broken heart.”

Germany’s post-Nazi era existence has seen it constantly remind itself of that 12-year Reich: a nation always ensuring its people remembered that murderous era. They have specific words for it: “Vergangenheitsbewältigung”, the struggle of overcoming the past; “erinnerungskultur”, memory culture.

Yet here we are in 2026: 44% of one German state voting for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland, a party critics compare to the Nazis, given its focus on ethnonationalism and push for mass deportations.

The party rejects that comparison.

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Does history matter?

The lessons of Nazism are not just part of the German curriculum. They are etched in stone through memorials.

The author John Kampfner wrote: “which other country would build a monument to its own shame - and right next to its two most famous landmarks? The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe sits close to the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag”.

So what went wrong? Why did the lessons of history not work, or do we even need history?

Take Austria. The nation had no real reckoning with its involvement in Nazism, seeing itself as Hitler’s first victim rather than acknowledging Austrians were, for example, disproportionately represented in the SS. Thousands of Austrian Nazis were amnestied in the years after the war.

But look at Austria and Germany now.

The former, which did not confront its past, saw a far-right party claim the most votes in 2024. The latter, which did, now has a far-right party leading the polls in a federal election. The same outcome.

“I think the rise of the AfD is a major challenge to this broader idea of learning from the past that has evolved in Germany since the 1960s and 70s,” said Dr Marcus Böick, a professor in modern German history at the University of Cambridge.

The right kind of history

I spoke to both Böick and the historian Katja Hoyer about whether history can ever be told the right way or whether we are just destined to repeat it.

Hoyer pointed to some of the criticism about Germans’ engagement with their past.

“You talked about the Germans having done things, but not individual people,” she said, “and that allowed many people to keep this history at arm’s length effectively. It’s this anonymous group of people that did what they did in the 1930s and 40s, but you didn’t really think about it from an individual point of view.”

Hoyer also noted that critics of Germany’s memory politics called it all performative.

“You just mark certain days and times of the year, it becomes a bit of a ritual… it means that over time, as you’re constantly exposed to this, you kind of stop thinking about the actual implications,” she said.

Böick also noted that as Holocaust survivors and others from the war die, you no longer have those powerful stories being told directly in schools and elsewhere.

Hoyer’s history

Hoyer’s most recent book, Weimar, chronicled the town between the wars and focused on individual people’s stories.

“I think it’s worth explaining how a young man who grew up in the 1920s ended up supporting Hitler, rather than just saying this was an evil thing to do, even if it’s a dangerous path to go down on because you might get accused of being too sympathetic to them,” she said.

“But I think explaining why this happened is far more relevant and helpful.”

This is history that tries to educate and inform, rather than perhaps lecturing people.

That is what the AfD (whose leader in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, is pictured above) has seized on: a sense of some Germans feeling berated. The AfD wants to move the curriculum away from so much focus on Nazism and more on the creation of the nation state in the 19th century.

The AfD is not a party of Holocaust deniers, but it does want to shift attention away from that period in history. That is arguably just as alarming.

And don’t forget, the AfD’s leader in Thuringia called that Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame”.

The AfD: east Germany and the working class

Both Hoyer and Böick agree that much of the AfD’s rise has to do with post-Cold War history and economics.

The AfD’s stronghold of support is in the old East Germany, where many feel let down by reunification. They were promised so much from capitalism, but instead saw factories close and people move west.

“They’re working-class people,” Hoyer said of the AfD voter. “They don’t really have any alternatives.”

“I think what the AfD is really successful in doing is addressing the sense of abandonment in the rural east,” Böick said.

So is this about a west versus east divide regarding history too?

Hoyed noted that east Germans were educated about that period; she spoke to people in Leipzig who pointed out that they had Holocaust survivors at school and were taken to Buchenwald concentration camp.

Yet much of that did not necessarily tie east Germans with any acknowledgement of their involvement in the Third Reich, rather it was them as victims, given the Nazis targeted communists too.

Böick talks about not just the education of the Nazi period, but the education of the reunification era.

“The Westerners felt: we learned the lesson after 1945 and we are now westernised and democrats,” he said.

“But the Easterners, they went through another dictatorship and now they need to learn the right lessons from history. They need to learn a lesson from the Nazi past, but also they need to learn their history from their own dictatorship.”

That perhaps “lecturing” of their own postwar history feeds back into their economic resentment, with the switch to capitalism in the past three decades: “Frustration, unemployment, inequality, and all these experiences really shook East German society,” Böick said.

History is complex

Ultimately, history is multi-layered and there are no direct lessons: X plus X does not equal a revolution, for example. That is to not say history should not be taught or there are some clear warnings: the Holocaust and “never again”.

But what about the rise of Hitler?

The lesson Germany took was to never allow that kind of figure or party near government. Postwar Germany has seen the so-called “firewall” whereby other parties refuse to work with the far right.

That may have made sense, but where now? Can the AfD just be ignored - or did the “firewall” prevent Germany from better dealing with the party?

Hoyer said perhaps if the AfD had been brought into coalitions a decade ago, that could have weakened it, with the party ending up squabbling and splitting as it dealt with the realities of governance.

Ultimately, she said, “I haven’t got an easy answer. I don’t think anybody has.”

Böick agreed: “What we can learn from history, for a historian, is often not that clear and obvious.”

The teaching of history has perhaps not failed, more that we must constantly rethink and adapt the best ways to ensure it is not forgotten.

As the late historian Tony Judt wrote, Europe’s interrogation of its past has been an “unsung achievement”, but it is an “achievement that will surely lapse unless ceaselessly renewed”.

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