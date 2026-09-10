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Jennet Bryan's avatar
Jennet Bryan
15h

Very interesting. Ive watched documentaries about those who knew Hitler and helped him become the mass murderer he was. These documentaries were filmed decades after his demise, with some still of that belief and politics, and sadly some who still think it should be that way. Hypocritical Hitler latched onto his 'isms of racism, classism, fascism, etc. Those not directly employed by him yet who supported him will have ensured their political ideology was taught to their children. And like the predominantly rich/upper class in those documentaries, they are beligerent & insistent with their believes about Hitlers feelings being more important than a whole population 😤🤬🤬🤬

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