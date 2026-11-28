To coincide with the broadcast of the second Unreported World series of 2026, Jamal Osman writes about his experience filming in Ghana.

Mustapha Issah has dedicated much of his life to protecting people accused of practising witchcraft.

He knows only too well what can happen when such accusations take hold. His own grandmother was once accused, forcing his family to leave their home.

Today, he is trying to prevent other families from experiencing the same fate.

In parts of northern Ghana, belief in witchcraft remains deeply rooted. When misfortune strikes - a child falls ill, a family suffers a death or a harvest fails - someone can become a convenient target. Often, it is an older woman.

The consequences can be devastating. Women are driven from their homes, separated from their families and forced to seek refuge in so-called witch camps.

Hawabu and Fusheini’s story

We were heading towards a village in northern Ghana when Mustapha received a phone call. A woman, called Hawabu, pictured below, had been accused of witchcraft.

When we arrived at her village, the violence had already happened. Her house had been ransacked. Her husband, Fusheini, showed us what remained of their home. A mob had destroyed their belongings and pelted the couple with stones. Hawabu had managed to escape.

The accusation against her started after another woman, a traditional soothsayer, claimed to have received a revelation that Hawabu possessed witchcraft. Even the local police were unable to protect the couple. They were effectively told to leave.

As we filmed, Fusheini suddenly received news that people were gathering again. Fearing another attack, he fled. We were also told that local chiefs did not want us there and that we should leave.

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It was a reminder of how difficult it can be to challenge deeply held beliefs in communities where traditional authorities wield considerable influence.

Mustapha took us to the place where he grew up - one of the largest witch camps in the region. Around 169 women live there, many with their grandchildren. For some, it is the only place they believe they can find safety.

Money, family and status

Mustapha’s work is driven by something personal. When his grandmother was accused of witchcraft, his family experienced the consequences first-hand. He does not claim to believe in witchcraft himself.

He says accusations are often used to settle personal scores, remove women who are seen as a threat or avoid repaying debts. Sometimes, successful women become targets simply because others are jealous of them.

I found it striking that a belief which is so difficult to challenge can also become a weapon in ordinary disputes over money, family and status.

Fuseina’s story

One woman we met, Fuseina, had been accused after someone in her community fell ill.

Before she could attempt to return to her family, she underwent a traditional purification ceremony. A chicken was sacrificed, and water was blessed and poured over her. The ritual was intended to remove the spiritual powers she was believed to possess.

Yet even after the ceremony, she did not feel safe returning home.

For many women, the problem is not simply escaping an accusation. It’s persuading their community to accept them again.

Akua Denteh

Mustapha’s efforts took us to another case that had shocked Ghana. In 2020, Akua Denteh, an elderly woman, was beaten to death after being accused of witchcraft.

A video of the attack circulated widely. Two women, including a traditional healer, were convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

We met the convicted women in prison. They expressed remorse, although one continued to suggest that spiritual forces, rather than her own actions, had been responsible.

I later showed the interviews to Akua’s son, Mohamed, pictured above. He was unconvinced by their apologies. For him, no expression of regret and no prison sentence could bring back his mother.

The case exposed the deadly consequences of these accusations. Yet witch hunters continue to operate openly.

Tracking down a witch hunter

We tracked down one traditional practitioner, Adamu, pictured below, who told us she had inherited her spiritual abilities and could identify witches through what she described as supernatural sensations. She insisted she did not make mistakes when identifying someone.

It was an extraordinary claim, particularly given the consequences for the women accused.

Mustapha believes the answer lies in challenging these practices and persuading traditional leaders to intervene before accusations turn violent.

We witnessed how difficult that can be when he tried to reunite Hawabu with her husband.

A ‘devastating’ decision

He took us to meet the local chief, hoping to persuade him that Hawabu posed no danger and should be allowed to return.

After lengthy discussions, the chief refused. He argued that the community would not feel safe if she came back, even though she had undergone a purification ceremony.

The decision left Fusheini, pictured below, devastated. He wanted his wife home, but he was also unwilling to abandon his grandchildren and the rest of his family to join her in the camp.

Mustapha was equally disappointed. He had invested considerable time and effort in the case, but his campaign had failed.

As we left northern Ghana, I was struck by the contradiction. We had witnessed a community chief successfully resolve another family dispute involving a man accused of witchcraft. His intervention had prevented further violence and allowed the man to return home.

But for Hawabu, the same traditional authority had become an obstacle to rebuilding her life.

Criminalising witchcraft

Ghana has considered legislation to criminalise accusations of witchcraft, but efforts to introduce it have stalled. Meanwhile, campaigners say women continue to face violence and displacement.

Mustapha told me he would not give up. He hoped that, given another year or two, he might be able to return and try again.

For him, this is not an abstract campaign. It’s personal history repeating itself in the lives of other families.

And as we drove away, Fusheini was still facing the prospect of a life separated from his wife.

Hawabu did not yet know that the latest attempt to bring them together had failed.

In northern Ghana, an accusation can take away a woman’s home, her family and her freedom.

And sometimes, even those fighting to bring her back have little power to change that.

Unreported World: 2026 Substack series

As Unreported World returns to screens, Channel 4 News is publishing an exclusive series of newsletters on Substack; each one dedicated to a single episode of the renowned foreign affairs programme.

Written by the award-winning journalists who were there, these individual newsletters go beyond the broadcast, offering readers a rare, personal look back at what it really felt like to report from some of the world’s most extraordinary places, on the most extraordinary stories.

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