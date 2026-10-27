It’s being called the world’s first “AI election”.

As Israel heads to the polls, here’s an alarming statistic: A quarter of all Israelis say they’re “considering or intending” to use AI chat bots to decide who to vote for, according to a survey by the country’s Internet Association.

We decided to take a look at just how prolific AI deepfakes have become and no surprise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s X feed is a perfect example of how politicians are using AI to try and influence voters.

AI generated content.

In one memorable example, President Donald Trump and Netanyahu - not the real ones, AI fakes - sit side by side laughing uncontrollably. It’s not clear why they’re laughing but it’s clear they find something very funny.

Then the video cuts to real images of bombs raining down on Iran, explosion after explosion, to the backdrop of thumping music and the message, at the end, that Israel under Netanyahu will never surrender.

In another post, the opposition leader, Gadi Eisenkot, is seen walking through a crowd of supporters and holding a baby - only the baby’s face is Mansour Abbas, leader of the Israeli Palestinian Ra’am party.

AI generated content.

AI, in this case, being used to make the point that a vote for Eisenkot is also a vote for left-wing, Arab and Palestinian politicians who they claim will end up running Israel if Eisenkot wins.

Dangerous for democracy

It’s propaganda, the same as all elections since time began, but AI is elevating those messages to a new level. Yes, a baby with an adult’s face is obviously fake, but in many other posts we saw, it was often hard to tell the real from the unreal, so advanced is the technology these days.

Sharon Haleva-Amir is a communications professor at Reichman University in Tel Aviv. She told me that when people can’t differentiate between what is real and what is generated, then you end up believing nothing. And that’s very dangerous for democracy.

Because unlike election fraud, which can be investigated and overturned, AI interference is insidious and almost impossible to prove.

“So perhaps we will say, the elections were, you know, perfect and they were fine,” she told me. “But my main argument regarding the algorithmic political era is that we can never be sure anymore. Because these things are opaque. We will not be able to know.”

And the sheer volume of AI-generated material is not insignificant.

AI generated content.

Researchers at Israel’s Open University analysed over 50,000 social media posts by politicians and their parties in the election campaign so far.

They found almost 15% contained AI-generated deepfakes with Netanyahu’s Likud party using the highest proportion of AI, in just under a third of all its posts.

And Netanyahu himself uses the technology in more than a quarter of his messages.

‘Gamifying’ of politics

Israel’s Central Elections Committee has decreed that all AI-generated posts have to be labelled, but it told us that even with labels, fakes can still have a lasting impression on voters.

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Which many would say is exactly the point and why it’s not just politicians using AI; voters are at it too.

And the more polarising the content is, the stronger the reaction it gets and the further it travels, said Ifigenia Moutzi, pictured below, who researches disinformation online.

To help us, she analysed Israeli election posts from the start of October and found that AI-generated content gets nearly three times as many likes as normal content.

One particularly popular post shows Netanyahu’s rival Eisenkot as a character in the game Grand Theft Auto - stealing votes from right-wing politicians and delivering them to prominent Arab figures.

It’s obvious it’s not real but in this instance, it’s the “gamifying” of politics that’s making it more accessible - and more likeable and shareable, Moutz said.

AI generated content.

“This video does not expect viewers to believe that it’s true. They expect them to react,” she said.

“That emotional reaction drives engagement and that engagement feeds the algorithm, which makes it more likely to be shown in other people’s feeds and ultimately makes it more reachable.”

‘More approachable’

Reachable not just via clicks, but also making controversial politicians more approachable - even fun.

Like an AI Bibi hanging with his bros outside a nightclub, dancing. Or he and his hard-right Security Minister Ben G’vir rapping.

“This kind of content normalises hardline political figures; it softens their image and makes them more approachable, more likeable, especially to young audiences. Their political positions are fading in the background,” Moutzi said.

There’s no doubt these posts generate clicks but beyond the titillation, will they really influence how people actually vote?

“We can never know for sure as we’ve never known for sure how news media in general influences voter behaviour in the polls. But we do know that this is, some call it, the first AI election and it certainly won’t be the last.”

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