Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Deadly wedding strike as US-Iran violence reignites

Iran has accused the United States of a war crime after claiming a US strike hit a house where a wedding was taking place.

The strike killed four people, including two children aged four and 16.

The US Central Command insisted they never targeted civilians and had struck at military sites - while Iran launched attacks at a range of US assets across several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq.

Nepal: Thousands still missing after catastrophic floods

Rescue efforts have been continuing in Nepal, where the country’s foreign ministry says some 4,200 people are still missing after last week's catastrophic flash floods.

Authorities said more than 1,250 deaths have already been recorded in the disaster.

Dame Joanna Lumley also joined a vigil in south-east London to remember the victims this week.

The actress, who has frequently visited Nepal and has strong ties with the Gurkha community, said the flood in the north of the country could have been predicted.

Report on chaos inside UK’s state-of-the-art ‘super prison’

The HMP Millsike super-prison, which opened last April, was hailed as a state-of-the-art facility capable of housing up to 1,500 prisoners.

However, the Independent Monitoring Board’s first annual report paints a very different picture, describing chaotic conditions and revealing that during the East Yorkshire prison’s first few months, prisoners were effectively “running the prison”.

The report highlights serious problems with staff recruitment - and around 90% of prison officers having no previous experience of working in a prison.

Mitie, the company that runs the prison, told us in a statement: “While we value the Independent Monitoring Board's oversight, we do not believe its description of the prison at the time it opened, as being a fair or accurate reflection of the conditions at HMP Millsike.”

A ‘supersized’ El Niño is coming. Is the world ready?

A potentially “supersized” El Niño is forecast for this winter - and scientists have warned it could bring more extreme weather, from droughts and heatwaves to devastating floods.

But what happens when El Niño collides with climate change, accelerated by burning fossil fuels?

On this episode of The Fourcast, Krishnan Guru-Murthy asks whether governments, businesses and the global financial system are prepared for the shocks ahead.

As extreme weather becomes harder to predict, should we rethink the way we plan for disasters? And is it already too late to rely on the old idea of a “one-in-100-year” event?

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