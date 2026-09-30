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Bernard Davies's avatar
Bernard Davies
14m

Isn't it about time we looked not at Brexit being the issue, after all the majority did vote to leave; but how it was managed after we finally left "the club". The incompetent Tory/UKIP politicians who took us out, have acheived very little, if anything with the freedoms being outside the EU has given us; and now Labour want to whinge about what a mistake leaving was in the first place and go "cap in hand" in the belief that rejoining an unelected, capitalist club will solve all our problems.

As it states in this article even non-members, like Norway, still have to abide by EU rules and pay millions of Euros for the privilege of doing business with them.

Finally, if Andy Burnham thinks the EU will allow a member state to re-nationalise private sector utilities or elect a socialist leaning government, dream on Mr B....see Greece!

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Scotland Explained's avatar
Scotland Explained
1h

I would say hopefully, but I also think it’s going to be painful for second time bringing everything back in line with Europe

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