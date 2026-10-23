Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Jackdaw approval ends years of delays for North Sea drilling

The Jackdaw gas terminal will soon be turned on after years of delay and debate, as climate protesters sound the alarm.



But ministers claim the new gas field brings energy security and keeps us on track for net zero to tackle the climate crisis.

The gas from the North Sea drilling site will be piped back to Britain and be used in our homes and businesses within weeks, according to the operators, but it will not bring our gas prices down.

It will, ministers say, be more sustainable, make our supplies more secure and bring in tax revenue.

But opponents are aghast, and say it destroys any claim Britain had to climate leadership on the world stage.

The question is, should we be doing more of it - and will this lead to the much bigger Rosebank oil field in the Atlantic also getting the go-ahead?

Russia pounds Kyiv despite US push for peace talks

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was pounded by Russian strikes again this week.

Across the country, at least four people were killed and more than a dozen injured - as the Ukrainians' inability to shoot down Putin's missiles becomes ever more costly.

This is as President Zelenskyy and the rest of Europe come to terms with Donald Trump's tilt towards Moscow.

Putin is now close to achieving his prize: normalisation with America - without any concessions on his brutal, years-long war.

Covid Inquiry: Care homes were ‘an afterthought’

A damning report into the impact of the Covid pandemic on care homes has criticised government failings for allowing the virus to “spread like wildfire”.

Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett said ministers had known the care sector was vulnerable but failed to act until it was too late - while stopping relatives from visiting residents had caused “intense emotional harm”.

Bereaved families said it revealed one of the darkest episodes in the country’s history.

Cult leader found guilty of mass murder in Kenya mass starvation case

A warning: this report contains highly disturbing details.

The leader of a Kenyan cult and 28 others have been found guilty of murder over the deaths of 190 children and one adult.

Paul Mackenzie was accused of organising a doomsday sect which ordered its followers to starve themselves and their children to death.

Investigators discovered more than 400 bodies from shallow graves after Mackenzie was arrested in 2023.

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