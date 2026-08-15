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Nick Taylor's avatar
Nick Taylor
Aug 17

"The Taliban have brought relative peace to Afghanistan, after decades of conflict". Hitler could have brought peace to Europe if only we'd let him. Never mind about the Jews. Israel could bring peace to the Middle East if only we'd let them. Never mind about the Palestinians. Etc., etc., etc. We ran away and left the women, girls and enlightened men of Afghanistan high and dry. There is no silver lining to the cloud of our incompetence and subsequent cowardice.

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Ali Burjai's avatar
Ali Burjai
4d

I agree that they have lost many good chances to rectify Afghanistan's global standing as a country with great problems.

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