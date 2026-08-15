It was always clear there was going to be a price for peace in Afghanistan, and it was always clear that women and girls were going to be paying it.

But even with those dismally low expectations, five years ago, when I was in the country watching the Taliban sweep into power, I had reason to hope the group would be less repressive than they’ve turned out to be.

Afghanistan has always been a deeply conservative country, but following the US-led invasion in 2001, there had been fragile progress on women’s rights. Now, under the Taliban, girls are barred from education beyond primary school and women are banned from many jobs.



There are laws dictating women must cover their faces in public and forbidding them from entering public parks. Human rights groups call it gender apartheid.

But in the spring of 2021, when the Taliban were still fighting their bloody insurgency against American and Afghan government forces, I filmed with the group in rural areas they had taken control of.

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The local Taliban commanders hosting us were proud to show off girls’ schools they had deliberately allowed to remain open, even though we had heard in other areas they were only allowing primary school-age pupils to attend.

This wasn’t a deliberate attempt to burnish their PR image, it was representative of genuine difference in views within the Taliban.

At one point after taking full control of the country, in the spring of 2023, the Taliban decided to re-open girls’ schools.

I remember meeting Taliban officials from the Ministry of Education, who cautioned us they were deliberately announcing the re-opening of “all schools” after the winter break, without specifically mentioning girls - conscious of the issue’s sensitivity. But, they assured us, girls would be back in the classroom.

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Instead, the next day, just as they were sitting down at their desks, news filtered through that the decision had been reversed and girls’ schools would remain shut. Many burst into tears.

Ultra-hardline faction

One leading Taliban cleric I met told me only a handful of figures within the group actually opposed girls’ education. Crucially, however, that included the Supreme Leader, Mullah Haibatullah, and the Chief Justice - both based around the southern city of Kandahar.

It’s their ultra-hardline faction of the Taliban that has emerged as the most powerful and influential.

The Taliban have brought relative peace to Afghanistan, after decades of conflict. Though you could point out, for many years they were the primary cause of instability and violence (even if they blame the presence of foreign forces).

They have also had some success in reducing corruption and crime. The country is now safe enough for western YouTubers to visit - and revel in Afghan hospitality.

Global pariah

But the Taliban have squandered the opportunity to achieve greater public support by stubbornly insisting on implementing such repressive measures. Protests against their rule have been met with violence, and critics have been detained.

Even in the Taliban’s southern, rural heartlands, most men I’ve met say they support the idea of female education. It’s a significant change from the 1990s, when during the Taliban’s first period in power, their rules were more in keeping with traditional, conservative values.

There are other crises in Afghanistan: aid cuts have exacerbated dire levels of hunger and millions of refugees have been forced back by the country’s neighbours. Meanwhile, conflict has broken out between the Taliban and its former ally, Pakistan.

But it’s the Taliban’s treatment of women that marks the country out as a global pariah. The group may be marking the fifth anniversary of their capture of Kabul, but for many others, there’s nothing to celebrate.

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