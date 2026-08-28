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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 29

"Nepal second flood warnings" ... Whether it’s unprecedented flooding, more atmospheric rivers, wettest/hottest year on record, record-breaking ‘stalling domes’ of high heat, unprecedented wildfires due to unprecedented heat waves (e.g. B.C., 2021), far stronger hurricanes, off-the-chart poor-air advisories, an exodus of sea life due to warming waters, the mass deforestation and incineration of the Amazonian rainforest, single-use plastics clogging life-bearing waters, a B.C. (2019) midsummer’s snowfall, etcetera — to date there clearly has been pathetically insufficient political courage/will to properly act upon the cause-and-effect of manmade global warming thus climate-change-induced extreme weather events.

Especially for those people most aware of them, manmade global warming and its resultant increasing number and intensity of climate-change-induced extreme weather events rightfully stir up alarm. Perhaps even for many of those people who purportedly distrust thus dislike climate science.

Yet, increasingly problematic is the very large and growing populace who are too overworked, worried and even angry about food and housing unaffordability for themselves or their family — all while on insufficient income — to criticize the fossil fuel industry, etcetera, for environmental damage their policies cause/allow, particularly when not immediately observable.

It does seem convenient for such very-profitable mega polluters, however.

There’s a continuance of polluting the natural environment with a business as usual attitude. Societally, we still discharge out of elevated exhaust pipes, smoke stacks and, quite consequentially, from sky-high jet engines like it’s all absorbed into the natural environment without repercussion. Out of sight, out of mind, indeed!

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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 29

"Meta to pay $18bn" ... Meta, Google, et al are as American as are insatiable corporate and oligarchic greed and superfluous profit/wealth. They'll claim that best business practices, including what’s best for consumers, are best decided by business decision-makers. However, while there must be a point at which greed-fueled practice ends up hurting big business’s own monetary interests, can the unlimited-profit objective/nature be somehow irresistible? It brings to mind the allegorical fox stung by the instinct-abiding scorpion while ferrying it across the river, leaving both to drown.

Also, the biggest of businesses (at least here in Canada) get unaccountably even bigger, defying the very spirit of government rules established to ensure healthy competition by limiting mass consolidation.

Western governments need to cling far less to an outdated capitalist-manifesto mentality and instead open their eyes to increasingly disturbing insatiable greed that's ignoring, if not exploiting via profiteering from, the legitimate needs of nations and in particular the growing number of financially struggling citizens within. But, of course, fat chance!

I sometimes wonder whether some morbidly and self-mortally greedy corporate officers may know their big businesses will inevitably, if not imminently, collapse due to a great lack of consumers who can afford those big businesses’ products — perhaps including some would-be consumers who’d lost their jobs to employer-profit-maximizing Artificial Intelligence or other forms of non-human automation; and, yet, the corporate officers will nonetheless continue ardently politically supporting (via covert lobbying of governments, of course) the very economic system, especially its below-poverty-line minimum wage, that is basically going to ruin their big businesses.

As strange as it likely sounds, perhaps those corporate officers cannot help themselves, and even they realize an intervention by a truly-independent body/entity may be needed, one completely untouchable by the immoral and/or unethical corporate/oligarchic lobbyists. ‘We scorpions simply cannot help ourselves. We know there needs to be external and independent intervention in our superfluous-profit greed, but we will still resist such intervention. It's in our nature.’

Perhaps it's like a pathologically irresistible obsession or compulsion.

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