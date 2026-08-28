Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Nepal: Warnings of second flood

Warning: this report contains distressing footage.

Flash floods in Nepal and Tibet have left a horrifying trail of destruction.

Some bodies were found hundreds of miles from the disaster zone and experts warn a newly-formed lake could trigger another flood.

With roads and bridges destroyed, getting to the affected areas is proving slow and power is out in many places.

Climate experts say the disaster was sparked by a glacial collapse, as satellite images show a large mass of glacier ice that appears to have detached from the mountainside, triggering what is known as an ice avalanche.

Dolly Parton: Legendary country singer dies aged 80

The death of legendary country music singer Dolly Parton at the age of 80 was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a social media video on Tuesday.

Raised in poverty in Tennessee, Parton went on to record 48 studio albums, sell hundreds of millions of records and become a prolific philanthropist.

Channel 4 News has taken a look back on the life and legacy of the US country star.

Meta to pay up to $18 billion and promises drastic social media changes

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion to settle a major US court case alleging Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platforms harmed children.

Meta is also agreeing to sweeping changes to Instagram and Facebook.

It ends a landmark trial in California before Zuckerberg was due to take the stand, and comes a day after the head of Instagram testified.

Meta agreed to introduce daily limits and night-time blocks for US teenagers using its platforms, and it wants its rivals to do the same.

Despite being a historic day for social media campaigners in America, will it change anything in the UK?

What China’s World Humanoid Games are really about

Is China building a robot army?

Thousands of them are competing in the World Humanoid Robot Games, as China flexes its mechanical muscles.

These robots have already broken human world records. But they’ve also had some pretty spectacular flops, too.

America and China are now fighting for top spot in this robotics race.

In this week’s episode of the breakdown, we look at what these games could mean for the future of the technology sector.

And we speak to Rory Daniels, head of emerging technology and innovation at techUK, to ask if, one day, robots could replace humans as soldiers on the battlefield.

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