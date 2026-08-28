Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.
Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.
Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.
Nepal: Warnings of second flood
Warning: this report contains distressing footage.
Flash floods in Nepal and Tibet have left a horrifying trail of destruction.
Some bodies were found hundreds of miles from the disaster zone and experts warn a newly-formed lake could trigger another flood.
With roads and bridges destroyed, getting to the affected areas is proving slow and power is out in many places.
Climate experts say the disaster was sparked by a glacial collapse, as satellite images show a large mass of glacier ice that appears to have detached from the mountainside, triggering what is known as an ice avalanche.
Dolly Parton: Legendary country singer dies aged 80
The death of legendary country music singer Dolly Parton at the age of 80 was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a social media video on Tuesday.
Raised in poverty in Tennessee, Parton went on to record 48 studio albums, sell hundreds of millions of records and become a prolific philanthropist.
Channel 4 News has taken a look back on the life and legacy of the US country star.
Meta to pay up to $18 billion and promises drastic social media changes
Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion to settle a major US court case alleging Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platforms harmed children.
Meta is also agreeing to sweeping changes to Instagram and Facebook.
It ends a landmark trial in California before Zuckerberg was due to take the stand, and comes a day after the head of Instagram testified.
Meta agreed to introduce daily limits and night-time blocks for US teenagers using its platforms, and it wants its rivals to do the same.
Despite being a historic day for social media campaigners in America, will it change anything in the UK?
What China’s World Humanoid Games are really about
Is China building a robot army?
Thousands of them are competing in the World Humanoid Robot Games, as China flexes its mechanical muscles.
These robots have already broken human world records. But they’ve also had some pretty spectacular flops, too.
America and China are now fighting for top spot in this robotics race.
In this week’s episode of the breakdown, we look at what these games could mean for the future of the technology sector.
And we speak to Rory Daniels, head of emerging technology and innovation at techUK, to ask if, one day, robots could replace humans as soldiers on the battlefield.
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"Nepal second flood warnings" ... Whether it’s unprecedented flooding, more atmospheric rivers, wettest/hottest year on record, record-breaking ‘stalling domes’ of high heat, unprecedented wildfires due to unprecedented heat waves (e.g. B.C., 2021), far stronger hurricanes, off-the-chart poor-air advisories, an exodus of sea life due to warming waters, the mass deforestation and incineration of the Amazonian rainforest, single-use plastics clogging life-bearing waters, a B.C. (2019) midsummer’s snowfall, etcetera — to date there clearly has been pathetically insufficient political courage/will to properly act upon the cause-and-effect of manmade global warming thus climate-change-induced extreme weather events.
Especially for those people most aware of them, manmade global warming and its resultant increasing number and intensity of climate-change-induced extreme weather events rightfully stir up alarm. Perhaps even for many of those people who purportedly distrust thus dislike climate science.
Yet, increasingly problematic is the very large and growing populace who are too overworked, worried and even angry about food and housing unaffordability for themselves or their family — all while on insufficient income — to criticize the fossil fuel industry, etcetera, for environmental damage their policies cause/allow, particularly when not immediately observable.
It does seem convenient for such very-profitable mega polluters, however.
There’s a continuance of polluting the natural environment with a business as usual attitude. Societally, we still discharge out of elevated exhaust pipes, smoke stacks and, quite consequentially, from sky-high jet engines like it’s all absorbed into the natural environment without repercussion. Out of sight, out of mind, indeed!
"Meta to pay $18bn" ... Meta, Google, et al are as American as are insatiable corporate and oligarchic greed and superfluous profit/wealth. They'll claim that best business practices, including what’s best for consumers, are best decided by business decision-makers. However, while there must be a point at which greed-fueled practice ends up hurting big business’s own monetary interests, can the unlimited-profit objective/nature be somehow irresistible? It brings to mind the allegorical fox stung by the instinct-abiding scorpion while ferrying it across the river, leaving both to drown.
Also, the biggest of businesses (at least here in Canada) get unaccountably even bigger, defying the very spirit of government rules established to ensure healthy competition by limiting mass consolidation.
Western governments need to cling far less to an outdated capitalist-manifesto mentality and instead open their eyes to increasingly disturbing insatiable greed that's ignoring, if not exploiting via profiteering from, the legitimate needs of nations and in particular the growing number of financially struggling citizens within. But, of course, fat chance!
I sometimes wonder whether some morbidly and self-mortally greedy corporate officers may know their big businesses will inevitably, if not imminently, collapse due to a great lack of consumers who can afford those big businesses’ products — perhaps including some would-be consumers who’d lost their jobs to employer-profit-maximizing Artificial Intelligence or other forms of non-human automation; and, yet, the corporate officers will nonetheless continue ardently politically supporting (via covert lobbying of governments, of course) the very economic system, especially its below-poverty-line minimum wage, that is basically going to ruin their big businesses.
As strange as it likely sounds, perhaps those corporate officers cannot help themselves, and even they realize an intervention by a truly-independent body/entity may be needed, one completely untouchable by the immoral and/or unethical corporate/oligarchic lobbyists. ‘We scorpions simply cannot help ourselves. We know there needs to be external and independent intervention in our superfluous-profit greed, but we will still resist such intervention. It's in our nature.’
Perhaps it's like a pathologically irresistible obsession or compulsion.