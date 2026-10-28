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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
2h

Popped on here to congratulate you, Secunder, on your outstanding recent reporting on the the atrocities in the West Bank and the film from inside Gaza. C4NEWS is unquestionably the best UK news outlet. Bravo, and thank you 🙏🏼

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Jeremy BURNETT RAE's avatar
Jeremy BURNETT RAE
2h

So Bibi has a strong incentive to perpetrate electorally populate genocide, against the wishes of the vast majority of foreign Jewry

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