Israel’s elections were heralded as the most important in decades, perhaps in the country’s history, but their results (still filtering in) have been messy and leave the country’s political future uncertain.

Early exit polls last night placed Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents in the lead. An alliance led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot looked set to win the most seats, without winning an overall majority.

Eisenkot, pictured below, struck a triumphal note addressing supporters in Tel Aviv, telling them Netanyahu no longer had a “mandate or the people’s trust.”

But it proved premature…

What was initially a downbeat atmosphere in Netanyahu’s Likud party election HQ, grew more raucous as updated results showed his bloc taking the lead.

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When “Bibi,” as he’s known to supporters, finally arrived after 3 am, he urged the formation of a “strong right-wing government,” and said his bloc had a “great majority” among Israel’s “Zionist public.”

No overall majority

But Netanyahu’s current coalition still lacks an overall majority. Party officials told me he would be exploring defections with individuals and factions from the opposition.

Could any of the more right wing parties break away from Eisenkot’s coalition and join Netanyahu, such as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or former deputy PM Avigdor Lieberman? Both have previously worked alongside Netanyahu - though that experience may push them further away from him, than towards him.

Perhaps they might do so, in exchange for the jettisoning of Netanyahu’s ultra nationalist allies (such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, pictured below), or his Jewish ultra-Orthodox partners. The latter have aroused public anger for insisting their community should be exempt from military service.

But it would require a major breach with previous promises from opposition political leaders who have little reason to trust Netanyahu that he is genuinely interested in sharing power with them.

Israel’s Arab minority

There is a clearer route to a majority for Eisenkot: parties representing Israel’s Arab minority (around 20% of the population) received unprecedented support, amidst unusually high voter turnout.

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They could, hypothetically, form a government alongside the opposition alliance - but Eisenkot and most of his allies have so far ruled that out. Netanyahu spent much of the campaign whipping up fear the Arab parties would end up as kingmakers and would push decisions against the interests of the Jewish majority - tactics many decried as openly racist.

With Israeli public opinion shifting even further to the right after the October 7th attacks, Eisenkot seems to have agreed to play by Netanyahu’s rules to his own detriment.

Complicating any possible alliance: Ra’am, the Arab party that has done the most to reach out to Jewish Israelis (selecting a Jewish former police chief as its second most senior candidate for example), would not be able to grant a majority to the opposition alliance alone.

The other, larger Arab party, the Joint List, would prove a more controversial ally for rightwingers, as it rejects the notion of Israel as a singularly Jewish state.

Case for a ‘unity’ government

If neither side can form a new government, then fresh elections will have to be held. That will likely favour Netanyahu: his base is likely to be energised by the “Arab threat,” whilst it’s hard to see what more the opposition can bring to the table.

Overshadowing the political negotiations is the threat of renewed war with Iran.

Many analysts believe President Trump will order new strikes after the midterms next week, and Israel would be expected to join them.

That could help Netanyahu make the case for a “unity government” in a country whose internal politics is deeply divided.

Israel: Record election turnout as Netanyahu fights to stay in power

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