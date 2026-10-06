Prediction is a mug’s game, and never more than when it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize.

But let me go for it: I predict that, if the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wins, he won’t give it to Donald Trump as a gesture of friendship.

That’s what happened last year, when Maria Corina Machado, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, pictured below with Trump, handed over the medal, supposedly in recognition of the US President’s commitment to her country’s freedom.

Credit: Shutterstock

Trump said it was “a wonderful gesture of mutual respect”, less than a month after he had disrespected her and her country by invading, removing the incumbent president and handing power to Ms Machado’s arch-enemy, Delcy Rodriguez.

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Learning a lesson

The Nobel Committee said the prize wasn’t transferable anyway, but maybe they only had themselves to blame. Ms Machado, a right-wing politician, had arguably done little to bring peace.

So maybe they’ll learn a lesson and avoid politicians this year - sorry, Mark Carney.

Personally, I recommend the same organisation that I recommended last year: Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs). When civil war erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, in 2023, international aid workers fled, leaving millions destitute as war spread across torhe country.

Sudanese began to organise themselves to help their neighbours, on the traditional principle of ‘nafeer’ - community support and solidarity.

I have seen this in action - a businessman funding and running a neighbourhood soup kitchen in Omdurman, Sudanese in the diaspora sending money to fund clinics, students abandoning the chance to study abroad to stay at home to help their fellow Sudanese instead.

‘Deserving’

As international aid organisations have contracted - or, in the case of USAID, have been abolished - the ERRs provide a new model for humanitarian assistance.

Local businesses, and people in the diaspora who are earning a good living elsewhere, fund initiatives back home with minimal bureaucracy. No more massive white Toyotas, conveying white saviours around disaster zones.

The UN is funding some of the ERRs now, which is good, but the Sudanese are determined that they should keep control of their own programmes.

In my view, the ERRs deserve to win - they could use the $1m. But, as usual, all sorts of other organisations and random individuals have been recommended to the committee, which keeps its deliberations secret and will make its announcement on Friday.

‘Inter-galactic harmony’

One of the most intriguing is the International Space Station, the ISS. Haakon Gjerløw, director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, who likes to predict the prize, told the Associated Press that the ISS was “a rare symbol of global cooperation in a quest toward the heavens at a time when multilateralism is crumbling, and many countries have retreated into narrower national interests on Earth”.

The ISS hosts 11 astronauts from US, Russia, France and Canada, who presumably have no choice but to get along. What could be more peaceful than inter-galactic harmony?

I suspect that President Trump might not look at it like that. He still covets the accolade. If he doesn’t get it - again - his fury might just send him into orbit.

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