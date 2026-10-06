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Steph Eddleston's avatar
Steph Eddleston
2h

It has to be The 2026

Nobel Piece of Sh** prize for President Donald J Trump

Still thinking on the other Peace Prize

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David Lewis - Muse on the News's avatar
David Lewis - Muse on the News
1h

Definitely not Trump or Zelenskiy, neither of whom are seeking any sort of peace. Attacking other countries for no reason obviously doesn’t work and neither does prolonging a war you can’t possibly win. No person supporting Israel in the Middle East is a viable candidate.

Perhaps the committee should not have a peace prize at all as it does not appear to me anymore deserves it.

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