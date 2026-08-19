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Trish's avatar
Trish
Aug 20

I’ve been left with disability following 4th spinal surgery and basically you just have to accept and get on with it as you have to sign ‘disclaimer’ beforehand.

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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
Aug 20

Thank you, Victoria - watched your excellent report. Depressing to hear the comments of qualified senior staff, one consultant taking early retirement, noting that should she herself ever need treatment she “could not countenance being referred as a patient to my own department”. The NHS is short of doctors... 🤦🏻‍♀️

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