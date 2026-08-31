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Diana Simpson's avatar
Diana Simpson
Aug 31

So much land already has permission for development but owners are sitting on it rather than building so they can get permission for other sites, with the pressure of housing shortage. Planning permission should have a limited timescale.

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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
Sep 1

NIMBY v Need is once again the controversy.

Is it that simple? Clearly not.

As commented by others here, affordable v executive, and infrastructure are by far the biggest questions.

We can build houses but what type, what build (eco-heat pumps, solar and EV accessible ).

We can build houses but how do people live there safely, with good health, education and access?

Why is it that our leaders and the people who carry out the strategy are so myopic?

Is it just that there is a general lack of competence and joined up thinking, because if it is, in will step the far right to fill the vacuum and then let’s see where we end up. There are solutions but the laypeople who can see them rarely get consulted.

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