Additional reporting by Mark Little

Some of England’s green and pleasant lands are set to become grey, and unsurprisingly, not everyone is happy about that.

“Well, it’s not grey, is it? If you look at the colour of it, it’s clearly green,” said one resident, Stuart Ockwell, pictured below, in Astley, near Manchester.

He is just one among many, up and down the country, opposed to the redesignation of land from protected areas, known as the green belt, to new places that can be developed - the grey belt.

That’s to help solve the housing crisis and ensure that 1.5 million homes can be built by the end of this parliament, as promised in the Labour manifesto.

Angela Rayner had said that newly-defined grey belt areas would only apply to previously used sites, not open countryside: “Old petrol stations, car parks, not the rolling hills of Suffolk. It’s going to be really targeted.”

That’s not what local residents say, nor what analysis from Channel 4 News has found.

Huge amounts of land could go grey

“You can see the town of Edenbridge is in a valley,” said Dawn Diana, pictured below, as she looked at a map of the Kent town she has lived in for more than 20 years. “These areas show where they are planning to build. You can see it’s a circle around the entire town.”

The areas now designated grey belt are the countryside paths she walks through every day. “It’s why I moved here, and I thought because it was green belt it would never get built on.”

Councils are being asked to review their green belt and identify land that could become grey belt. Only land that prevents urban sprawl and protects historic settings is safe.

Channel 4 News used Freedom of Information (FOI) laws to ask all 175 councils with green belt what they were doing. More than half had already begun their reviews, and the results are striking.

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Guildford in Surrey is surrounded by green belt. But Channel 4 analysis found that 96% of the green belt areas assessed were potentially grey belt. In Stoke it was 92%, North Tyneside was 44%, and Solihull, nearly 80%.

Of course, being classed as potential grey belt doesn’t necessarily mean that the land will be developed.

The need for more housing

“It is often overestimated just how much brownfield land exists out there,” said Paul Campbell, referring to sites that have been previously developed and now lie vacant, and where many campaigners believe housing should be built instead of on the green belt. Campbell, pictured below, is the CEO and founder of the land promotion business, Richborough.

“Whichever way you look at it, there needs to be a significant amount of land above brownfield,” he continued. “Green belt is generally around the big cities in the country. It’s where the jobs are, it’s where the housing is in the greatest demand.”

Dawn in Edenbridge admits that new developments are needed, but says they need “to be in the right places”. She fully understands that there are families waiting to get their first, affordable home.

It is local councils that have to turn the Government’s plans into action, and so Sevenoaks District Council, which encompasses Edenbridge, is being told it needs to find space for new homes.

A council-commissioned review looked at 214 green belt sites and identified more than 200 as potential grey belt.

“We need housing desperately, everyone gets that. We need affordable housing, we need social housing,” said Councillor Nigel Williams, pictured above, who oversees development and infrastructure. He said that “the Government has set up the definition of grey belt so loosely that virtually anything can be fitted in it”.

Rising protests

Back in Astley, Stuart Ockwell said he couldn’t believe some land was going from green to grey.

“You’ve seen the back of the house. You know, there’s horses there. They want to build on that land. Do we want to take that away from a child and have her looking at cars and car parks every day?”

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Sandra Robinson, a retired nurse, pictured below, is leading the campaign against the plans in an area she has lived in for more than 40 years. The land in question was classed as grey belt by Wigan Council’s draft local plan and earmarked for development.

“We have a beautiful piece of land,” she said as she prepared for a march in protest. “My kids have grown up on the green belt, playing on the fields. My grandkids go on the fields and it’s beautiful.”

The council has now recommended dropping the development from its plan, but Sandra argues that this is a recurring threat. “We’ve actually done this ten years ago,” she said. “We marched then and we stopped it. But they’re going to keep coming back.”

Peel, which owns the land in question, said it was disappointed by the council’s decision and is considering its options. It said its plans were for a high-quality business park and new homes and that the site met the Government’s definition of grey belt and would help meet Wigan’s development needs.

Green or grey, field or home, this debate gets to the heart of our housing crisis and how to solve it. On one side, Sandra Robinson argues this is about sending “a big loud message” to politicians that “you work for us”.

On the other hand, Paul Campbell from Richborough, said “the reality is… all properties were once on a green field. The people who are not being heard are the younger people, the people that don’t have a home”.

Whatever side you are on, this debate will cause bumps and barriers to the Government’s plan to reach that magic 1.5 million target.

The Government emphasised that grey belt land is not automatically granted planning permission, and told Channel 4 News: “All Green Belt land is strongly safeguarded by our Golden Rules in the limited cases where development is allowed - it must deliver more affordable housing, better infrastructure, and new or improved green spaces. Local say will also continue to be critical in how new homes are built.”

Residents protest as UK looks to 'grey belts' to solve UK housing crisis

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