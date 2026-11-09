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Fraser Park's avatar
Fraser Park
2hEdited

I would like to thank anyone instrumental in bringing this successful prosecution against an evidently odious man, especially those women raped and assaulted by Brand. Their bravery and resilience has brought a measure of justice after many, many years of Brand either hiding in plain sight or men, generally, ignoring his public admissions.

I'd love to believe that he is an exception, but this happens too often and will continue to happen unless such abhorrent behaviour is called out and punished by decision makers and the wider male population. If rapists persist until their escalating behaviour is stopped, all men need to do whatever is possible to make it stop. We should call out sexism, "humour" and related misogyny. It will never get better until men fulfil our responsibility to make it better.

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J Kirby's avatar
J Kirby
3h

As a left winger, he got ‘away with anything'….then his politics changed. He should have been charged years ago!

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