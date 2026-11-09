After two decades covering Russell Brand’s life and career, I keep returning to this question: was Brand ever hiding in plain sight or did we simply look away?

Russell Brand is many things. Inconspicuous isn’t one of them.

He boasted about his predatory behaviour, live on air, in his many memoirs, on stage. Once, he even told an audience: “I raped someone once.” They laughed.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old was convicted of rape and three sexual assaults.

We can now report Brand faces two further rape allegations, with police expecting more women to come forward.

Brand’s conviction is long-awaited justice for four women. They have lived with his crimes. Now he will have to do the same in prison.

Brand sentenced

After spending the weekend in South London’s notorious HMP Wandsworth, the YouTuber arrived at Southwark Crown Court today in a prison van.

Last week, Brand was reportedly so convinced the verdict would go his way, he hadn’t even packed an overnight bag.

Today the judge praised the women who had come forward as he sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison.



He said Brand had “a casual and arrogant disregard for a woman’s right to say no”.

Brand, 51, showed no emotion as the sentence was passed, but told his wife “we’ll be okay” as he was taken down by the police officers, as she was comforted by friends.

For weeks, I watched Brand arrive at court, supposedly humbled by his hasty conversion to Christianity, yet still posing for photographers, talking to camera, determined to remain the main character in his own story.

We heard a lot about his life. And his wife.

But behind the global spectacle were women, now middle aged, describing encounters dating back decades. Their lives had moved on. The trauma had not.

Impact statements

Today, the impact statements of four women Russell Brand abused were read in court.

One was 21 when Brand raped her at his Hampstead townhouse in 2009. She said: “Even now I feel like I am living with the trauma… it feels never-ending.”

A woman Brand sexually assaulted at a party in 2004 said she’d spent 20 years feeling “physically sick” seeing him in the press and “parading around thinking he can get away with anything”.

Another told the court: “Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse.”

This was a trial in which Brand’s barrister was accused by many of perpetuating rape myths. Ian Winter KC told jurors during the trial that “not one of them resisted or screamed or even tried to leave” and asked why these women didn’t come forward during the #MetToo movement.

Domestic Abuse charity Refuge called it “a horrific form of victim-blaming”.

What stays with me is how depressingly familiar the wider story feels.

‘Outrageous behaviour’

Brand always insisted he’d only ever had consensual sex, and lots of it. A self-confessed sex addict, celebrated by broadsheets and tabloids alike, awarded The Sun’s ‘Shagger of the Year’ three years in a row. His outrageous behaviour wasn’t a problem for television either. It was the product.

The towering hair, tight jeans, relentless torrent of words. Charismatic, clever, quick. TV couldn’t get enough.

But behind the scenes, the red flags were there. Did the entertainment industry enable him?

Author and comedian Shappi Khorsandi, pictured below, was coming up in the comedy circuit at the same time as Brand in the noughties. Shappi told me everyone knew about Brand; it was an open secret. After working with him on an Edinburgh fringe show, Shappi said she witnessed Brand quickly turn to anger.

Years later in 2011:“One woman in particular spoke to me after she had been with him. That was not consensual, she called it rape”.

Brand has always insisted he’s only ever had consensual sex.

One former Big Brother colleague told me younger women on the production team felt uncomfortable around him. Rather than challenge the star, she said, schedules were rearranged so they wouldn’t have to work with him.

Big Brother producer Banijay UK, which made the programme for Channel 4, said “it was extremely sorry to anyone affected and who felt unable to speak up”.

While in 2024 Channel 4’s own investigation found a serious allegation against Brand in 2009 was neither properly investigated nor escalated to senior management. Its then chief executive apologised for the failure.

‘Messiah complex’

It speaks volumes about television’s power structures in the noughties and now - the hangover from that culture still lingers in the TV industry. Talent was king. Young women behind the scenes were treated as expendable “servants”, as one former employee put it.

Brand seemingly bouncing back scandal after scandal. When British broadcasting turned away, Hollywood called. Doors closed in London; others opened in LA.

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The spiel changed, but the spotlight never did. Russell Brand’s messiah complex was just dressed up in different clothes. We had Brand the revolutionary, Hollywood star, wellness guru, conspiracy theorist, MAGA convert (Republicans might raise an eyebrow at Brand’s former enthusiasm for Jeremy Corbyn). And his most rapid reinvention yet? Brand the born-again Christian.

After allegations emerged in 2023, he was baptised in the Thames by Bear Grylls, who said after the verdict last week: “Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time”. Brand didn’t deny he’d found faith almost overnight, this year publishing his latest book, How to Become a Christian in Seven Days. More like seven minutes.

Warning signs

Throughout the trial he kept preaching and creating content for millions of followers: a surreal collision of influencer culture and criminal justice. Even as jurors considered rape and sexual assault charges, Brand tried to control the narrative. But he couldn’t control the verdict.

Now in prison, he’ll have time to reflect on his crimes. And undoubtedly write another memoir.

But this isn’t just one celebrity’s spectacular fall from grace. It’s about powerful men being indulged, and women’s discomfort treated as an inconvenience rather than a warning.

Russell Brand himself warned us in one of his own books,“What kind of man was I? Treating women in this way? If this is what I’m telling you, can you imagine what’s being left out?”

Brand wasn’t in the shadows. He wasn’t hiding in plain sight. We chose to look away.

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