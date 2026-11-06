Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Russell Brand told he’ll face lengthy prison sentence after rape conviction

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a four week-long trial. The jury took eight hours and 30 minutes to deliberate on a verdict.

Mr Justice Bennathan ruled that Brand must be remanded into custody until sentencing on Monday, and told him to expect a prison sentence of “some length”.

In this episode of Russell Brand on Trial - Four the Record, Culture Correspondent Minnie Stephenson talks to journalist Sachelle Connor about the verdict, how Russell Brand reacted in the court room – and what comes next.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this report you can find places to seek help at Channel4.com/support.

Is this the beginning of the end for Donald Trump?

The Democrats crushed the Republicans in the US midterm elections.

The Republicans lost not only the House of Representatives, but the Senate, too, in a result that represents a major blow to President Donald Trump, following a campaign dominated by the Iran war, rising fuel prices and the cost of living.

Trump now faces two years with a Democratic-controlled Congress that can frustrate his agenda.

In this episode of the breakdown, we look at what this result actually means for Trump, his power and his Maga movement.

We speak to Channel 4 News’ US Editor, Anushka Asthana, about the impact it could now have on America - and the rest of the world.

Interest rate hike

The UK’s rising interest rate is hitting the country’s homeowners hard and threatens to worsen the cost of living crisis.

The Bank of England put up interest rates for the first time in more than three years and warned they could rise yet again if the US war with Iran drags on.

Base rates went up to 4% in a bid to control inflation, driven largely by the soaring price of energy. The Bank’s Governor, Andrew Bailey, said unless the Middle East conflict was resolved, it was “unlikely to be the last increase”.

King Charles laments ‘horror’ of transatlantic slave trade

King Charles has called the transatlantic trade of enslaved people a “shameful chapter of history” that fills his heart with “horror” and his soul with “profound sorrow”.

Addressing the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua on Tuesday, he spoke of his commitment to finding ways to address the legacy of slavery for future generations. But he did not offer an apology.

The Prime Minister of host nation Antigua and Barbuda reiterated the commitment Commonwealth nations had made at their last meeting to have frank discussions about the UK making reparations for its part in the trade of enslaved people.

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