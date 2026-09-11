Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Russia’s drone offensive in Ukraine

Ukraine is facing the prospect of a bleak winter. Russia is increasingly targeting infrastructure with new high-speed jet-powered drones that Kyiv is finding hard to shoot down.

The UK and Europe are concerned by these Russian attacks, and what they see as Moscow's provocative targeting of Ukraine's allies.

A warning: Kiran Moodley's report contains images some people may find distressing.

What America got wrong after 9/11 - former US diplomat

Twenty-five years after 9/11, its consequences are still shaping the world.

From Tony Blair and George W Bush to Donald Trump, MAGA and the rise of populism in Europe, how much of today’s politics can be traced back to September 11?

In this week’s episode of The Fourcast Indicators, Matt Frei and Mark Urban look back at the attack that transformed American foreign policy, ushered in the war on terror and dramatically expanded the power of intelligence agencies and surveillance. They are joined by Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to NATO on 9/11.

Major shift in UK foreign policy as Miliband sanctions Israeli West Bank settlements

The UK has announced measures targeting trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in a major shift in foreign policy.

Andy Burnham issued a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Mark Carney, stressing an “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security” alongside a “safe and secure” Palestine.

But the Chief Rabbi called it a “dark day for Britain’s Jews”, warning that the measures could embolden those who use hatred as a weapon against the Jewish community.

What’s really behind Trump’s US-Canada trade war

What’s the beef between Donald Trump and Canada?

The US President wants to make Canada America’s 51st state - and he claims it has been ripping off America for years.

But the Canadians are fighting back. And the two countries are now in a full-blown trade war with tariffs, taxes and trash talking. Trump has even threatened to “rename” Canada’s Lake Ontario as “Lake America”.

In this episode of the breakdown, we speak to US historian and international strategy expert, Professor Phillips O’Brien, and we look at how this trade war started, how it has escalated, and what could really be behind it all.

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