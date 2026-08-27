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David Lewis - Muse on the News's avatar
David Lewis - Muse on the News
Aug 27

It would be an interesting calculation to see how much the deficit equates to the amount extracted by the third-party companies owning and running the homes. Many are private equity companies which simply extract value. In the case of the care sector many of the companies are (a) offshore so pay little or no tax and (b) provide substandard care.

A lot of the funding comes from local authorities which simply do not have the staff to police where the money goes or how good the value is.

There seems to be a prevailing view that local authorities have a bottomless pit of money and will simply keep paying out.

Sadly this is the case occasionally but not always in the case of spending and is definitely not the case of a bottomless pit.

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Derek Wyatt's avatar
Derek Wyatt
Aug 27

Successive SEC of STATES for the NHS have refused the Hospice movement to take the lead inside the NHS for end of life care. It can be miserable dying in the NHS it can be awful. 10/10 older aged people approaching end of Life cannot be treated at a Hospice because the NHS bleeds them.

Derek Wyatt

Former MP

Former Chair of ROYAL TRINITY HOSPICE

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