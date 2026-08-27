By Helen Johnson, Ciaran Jenkins and Brian O’Flynn

Hospices across the UK provide vital end of life care for many, but they’re facing a financial crisis which is forcing them to make huge cuts as costs rise and demand for their services goes up.

The Government does provide some funding, giving hospices in England and Wales more than £450m in the latest data from 2024.

However, exclusive data we obtained from Hospice UK found that in that same year, the actual cost to those same hospices of delivering care was around £1.2bn.

That means a funding gap of around £745m that hospices have had to finance themselves.

And our figures show this funding gap has worsened over the years.

Funding gap

In 2012, the gap was £414m, and apart from a dip during Covid due to extra government funding, this has got bigger and bigger, rising to £650m in 2023 and £745m in 2024.

Hospices have had to fundraise more and more to try and cover the shortfall, for example through running charity shops.

We’ve excluded the cost of these fundraising activities from this analysis, so it’s just looking at spending on delivering care.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, told us: “The rising gap between the Government funding hospices receive and the cost of delivering their care confirms what we have been saying for some time - the current hospice funding model is not fit for purpose.”

He explained that although hospices “cherish the generosity of their local communities”, they are “all too often dependent on these communities giving more and more to bridge the gap”.

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It is “clear” that the gap between government funding and the cost of delivering care “has become untenable”, and that it is “ultimately the patients who pay the price”, Mr Porter added.

‘Biggest investment in a generation’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told us: “Hospices play a vital role in delivering high-quality end of life care, supporting patients and their families at the most difficult time in their lives.

“That’s why we have made the biggest investment in hospices in a generation, with £125 million to improve facilities, and a further £80 million for children’s and young people’s hospices. However, we understand that even with this funding, there are some hospices that are having to make difficult decisions about services.

“We are working with local NHS leaders to find ways in which we can create a more sustainable funding model for hospices so they can continue supporting patients and families when they need it most.”

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