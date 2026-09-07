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Dr David Musgrove's avatar
Dr David Musgrove
1d

Nice piece. I wrote a Bayeux Tapestry book with Michael Lewis. You might enjoy this article that I’ve just scribbled up too https://www.historyextra.com/period/medieval/bayeux-tapestry-exhibition-burnham-macron-diplomacy/

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Tod O’Brien's avatar
Tod O’Brien
1d

What a celebration of “illegal” immigration.

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