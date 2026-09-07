Amidst the darkness, a glimpse of light.

Just as when Halley’s Comet appears in scene 32, the Bayeux Tapestry blazes into view at the British Museum. You first see it from above, shining beneath you.

Nearly 70 metres of astonishingly vivid 1,000-year-old fabric streaks across the exhibition space, captivating every single viewer.

You have to make the most of it. You’ve got just 40 minutes to view this storied tapestry (technically an embroidery) before it fades from your view and you are ushered into the museum shop.

“I’m just so passionate about the Bayeux Tapestry,” says Michael Lewis, the curator of the exhibition. “I’ve been researching this for 30 odd years, and the fact that it’s here now is just…”

A pinch yourself moment, I ask? “Yeah, a pinch yourself moment.”

The embroidery

The Bayeux “Tapestry” depicts the Norman Conquest over Anglo-Saxon England. It begins in 1064 with an initial conversation between King Edward the Confessor and Harold Godwinson.

The latter then visits France, where he fights alongside William of Normandy, before making a sacred but ambiguous oath to him. Has Harold vowed to help William become king after the childless Edward dies?

Harold is soon crowned instead and so William gathers an army, builds warships and prepares for battle. The tapestry’s final scenes show the infamous fight at Hastings, the killing of Harold, and the victory of William the Conqueror. The end is missing; it probably displayed the coronation of the victor.

A number of thoughts strike you upon viewing. It’s not just the marvel of something so ancient being so vivid and so intact. It’s about how accessible it is. Forget being in some old country pile with heavy hangings lining the walls; this is like a medieval cartoon everyone of every age can understand and enjoy.

It’s serious, too; there is the mysterious figure of Aelfgyva (just one of the only six women among more than 600 figures), whom many experts believe nods to a sex scandal at the heart of the Anglo-Saxon court; there is the mother and child fleeing in fear after their home is burned; and there are the decapitated heads and disfigured horses in the battle scenes.

Whose commission?

It’s believed this tapestry was commissioned by the winners and stitched by the losers.

English women, known to be some of the best embroiderers around at the time, are thought to have made the piece in the years after 1066, probably in and around Canterbury.

That would make sense regarding who commissioned the tapestry. Odo, William’s half brother, was made Earl of Kent and he was also the bishop of Bayeux, whose cathedral was consecrated in 1077.

“I think that’s a very moving story, actually, that the hands behind the tapestry that made it were themselves witnesses to the history that this tapestry represents,” says British Museum curator Lloyd de Beer.

History without ideology

Whoever commissioned this, whoever made it, it’s remarkable for its neutrality. At a time when history has frequently become ideological, with figures like Donald Trump arguing about unpatriotic and inaccurate depictions of the past, the Bayeux Tapestry stands as a bastion of neutrality.

William may be the victor, but he is not in the tapestry as much as Harold.

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“It actually shows Harold as a kind of hero, certainly as a heroic figure,” says de Beer. “There’s a very famous scene earlier down on the tapestry where Harold actually rescues some Normans from the quicksand of the River Couesnon. It’s getting you to identify with Harold as a human person.”

Indeed, the ambiguity of the sacred oath to William leaves it up to us, the viewer, to determine what was said; the Normans are not telling us how to think.

“We’re in an age now, as you infer, where there’s different people looking back in history in quite different ways,” says Lewis. “But personally, I think the Bayeux Tapestry stands that test of time and those challenges. Yes, people will interpret it in a different light, but I think most people viewing the tapestry will just enjoy its storytelling because, yes, it’s an interpretation of the past, but it’s a very creative one.”

The story behind the story

The Bayeux Tapestry’s brilliance is not just in the story it depicts but the story of its existence. Ancient artefacts like this just don’t usually exist in all their glory after 1,000 years.

We don’t really know about its life until it appears in the inventory of Bayeux Cathedral in 1476. It was kept in a wooden chest in the treasury and was only taken out one week every year to be hung around the nave. The late art historian Carola Hicks noted that “the brief airing evaporated any residual damp, and a gentle shaking helped shed those threatening larvae”.

The tapestry was moved to the Louvre at the start of the 19th century when Napoleon saw it as an inspiring piece of propaganda. It went back to Paris more than a century later when the Nazis believed it useful for their Aryan cause. Heinrich Himmler tried to move it to Germany as the Allies advanced; luckily the work of Bletchley Park and the French Resistance stopped that.

“I think in some ways the tapestry has been forgotten for long periods of time, put into storage and that’s protected it,” says Lewis.

The exhibition

So here we are in London in 2026. Next year marks 1,000 years since the birth of William the Conqueror and the Bayeux Museum is being renovated. That provided the perfect opportunity for a loan to London, something that has been spoken about ever since the end of the Second World War.

The tapestry travelled to the UK in July in a special folding stand, which was then placed inside a crate with the temperature and humidity regulated, and that was then put inside a cage to absorb the shocks as it travelled by road. A matryoshka doll of protection.

There were reports that the tapestry suffered two new broken threads at some point over the past year. The British Museum said the fabric was virtually unchanged. Indeed, given a 2020 report found the fabric had 24,204 stains, 9,646 gaps or holes and 30 tears, making a big deal over two broken threads, well, feels like splitting hairs.

Will it lead to future loan deals? Remember, in exchange for the tapestry loan, the British Museum has temporarily sent the Sutton Hoo collection, the Lewis Chessmen and other items to France.

The director of the British Museum, Nicholas Cullinan, has suggested this could all pave the way for a loan of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece. That would be a story worthy of its own tapestry.

The Bayeux Experience at the British Museum is on display from 10 September 2026 to 11 July 2027. The next batch of public tickets goes on sale on 21 October.

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