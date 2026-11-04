“Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!”

That was the cry of one heckler to the President in Mississippi, just a couple of weeks before the midterm elections. Following the terrible showing for Donald Trump and his Republican party, losing both the House and Senate by some margin, there was clearly something in that jibe.

Yes, this Blue tsunami was about the war in Iran’s effect on the cost of living, but it was more than that, too. A Fox News poll in October put corruption as the number one concern for voters; it also topped a CNBC survey; and The Financial Times found around 69 per cent of registered voters said they worried about “corruption, self-dealing or conflicts of interest”.

Take the wedding party of Trump’s son being partly paid for by a Russian businessman, the luxury Air Force One jet from Qatar, and the President making $1.4bn from cryptocurrency. Maybe holding his final pre-election speech in front of the botch-job Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool refurbishment wasn’t such a great idea?

Hakeem Jeffries, pictured below, soon to be the first Black Speaker of the House, along with Senators-elect James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed all mentioned alleged corruption, billionaires and oligarchy in their overnight speeches.

That perceived corruption was top of many Americans’ concerns “was not a surprise,” according to Sarah Chamberlain, president of the Republican Main Street Partnership, which works with GOP candidates across the country.

“About a month ago in Colorado, I did a focus group and corruption popped up … right after Don Jr’s wedding,” she said.

Another Republican strategist, Whit Ayres, added: “We have never had, in my lifetime, the volume of stories about corrupt dealing that we have had in recent years. We did have the Nixon issue with Watergate, but that didn’t have anything to do with money.”

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How apt to mention Watergate: this looks set to be the biggest electoral defeat of a party since 1974.

It’s corruption, stupid

Democrats seized on the corruption concern from coast to coast, and from the Midwest to down south.

I travelled through Michigan and Texas, and the anger over Trump’s perceived abuse of his power was overwhelming. In College Station, in eastern Texas, one Republican told me it pained him to admit it, but the Democrats had been right when they said Trump “was going to put his own interests first and not care for the American people”.

On the ground in the suburbs of Detroit, I followed Jewish-Americans campaigning for El-Sayed, pictured below. They were trying to make this campaign about the state of their democracy and spoke about how a $5m donor to the Republican candidate had ties to the right-wing Christian nationalist movement.

That figure, Tim Dunn, was also mentioned back in Texas. Talarico criticised him as well as other billionaires, in particular Elon Musk, who poured millions into the election, much of it in Texas.

“This Senate seat does not belong to Tim Dunn. This Senate seat does not belong to Elon Musk. This Senate seat belongs to you,” Talarico told a crowd in Dallas. “This election is a battle between the powers that be and the powers that ought to be.”

The Holy trinity

It seems like Americans, dealing with a difficult economic situation, were growing increasingly unhappy with the way money was sloshing around their politics.

“It actually started with Elon Musk last year with a judicial race in the state of Wisconsin,” Chamberlain said.

“Every cycle, more and more money gets spent. Usually people don’t mind until they can’t pay their bills. Now, they’re getting inundated by rich people trying to buy their member of Congress.”

Corruption, money in politics, the economy. That’s the holy trinity of the Democrats’ winning message. El-Sayed ran a campaign with the rallying cry: “Money out of politics. Money in your pocket. Medicare for All”.

They successively tied corruption with the economic picture: billionaires are trying to dictate politics so they get the policies they want, while you’re getting poorer, they alleged. And that argument became even clearer for voters as they could physically see the manifestation of that unfairness: huge data centres everywhere.

Did the GOP have a good defence? Clearly not, given the results.

“The Republican answer is: whatabout-ism,” Ayres says. “The allegation is that Democrats are every bit as corrupt as Republicans. That doesn’t help confidence in our governing system when both sides are blaming the other one for corrupt practices.”

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Could money really be taken out of politics? The Supreme Court Citizens United ruling in 2010 allowed corporations to spend unlimited funds in US elections. In deep red Montana this cycle, a ballot initiative asked voters whether they wanted to stop corporations and nonprofits from contributing to political campaigns. It passed easily.

Vice President JD Vance, pictured below, was asked about concerns over perceived corruption during a town hall event back in October, moderated by CBS News.

When asked whether he had seen anything from inside the White House, he said: “I’ve never seen anything like that from the President.”

“I’m telling you that while yes, [Washington] D.C. is a corrupt town … Donald Trump, I have not seen a single shred of evidence that he participates or sanctions in that corruption. By the way, this guy was a billionaire before he ever got into politics.”

But corruption allegations have swirled around Trump for decades. Why would they work now?

The Trump aura is gone

The historian Gary Gerstle - author of The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order - argues that this issue was the final straw for many who were previously willing to give the Maga movement a chance.

“It’s the puncturing of the aura around Trump and his inability to fulfill what were basic campaign promises,” he told me.

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“These were not peripherals to his campaign. Prices will fall. The Epstein files will be released. No more silly foreign wars.”

Gerstle said that Trump had made a deal with the American people where they accepted he would be interested in getting wealthy and powerful, but at the same time, he was also going to take care of them.

“‘I’m going to shut the border. I’m going to win the culture wars. So if you allow me to just pursue my own ends in terms of enriching myself and my friends, you will benefit,” Gerstle said.

“I think that he has broken the deal by not delivering on certain core promises and the one that hits home the hardest is the crisis of affordability. Suddenly, the things that people had been aware of about Trump, and were willing to ignore, they are no longer willing to ignore.”

The future is… Bernie?

While Trump is hugely unpopular, the Democrats are not universally loved either. They now face the pressure of translating their victory into something meaningful for Americans.

Trump has sidestepped Congress completely since his return to the White House. Yes, the Democrats can start investigations into all the alleged corruption that has taken place, but this issue was a rallying cry because it was tied ultimately to the economy - subpoenas and depositions won’t bring grocery bills down.

Sarah Yenesel/EPA/Shutterstock

So the question is, if this is the potential death of Maga, will it lead to a new-look Democratic party that fully embraces what it flirted with a decade ago, when Bernie Sanders ran for president: democratic socialism?

“I think it’s right to see people like Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico as a second generation of left-of-centre Bernie Sanders populists,” Gerstle said. “The neoliberal order is over.”

If a new wave of Democrats pursue a more radical agenda, all eyes will be on Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to see if the establishment of the party pushes back to restrain the caucus.

And for the Republicans, where next after Maga?

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