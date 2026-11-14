To coincide with the broadcast of the second Unreported World series of 2026, Guillermo Galdos writes about his experience filming in Mexico.

Few cities in Mexico are as familiar to me as Ciudad Juárez.

I have reported there repeatedly, watching it pass through different periods of violence. I remember visiting around 2010, when El Chapo Guzmán was fighting for control of the city and the killings seemed relentless.

The violence has since declined, but it still shapes the lives of the young people I meet.

Juárez is a major gateway for drugs heading into the United States. But the drugs do not all cross the border.

Some stay, feeding addiction in the neighbourhoods along the trafficking routes. In the gaps left by inadequate public treatment services, informal and clandestine rehabilitation centres have proliferated.

Anexos

In Mexico, they are known as anexos. For desperate families, they can feel like the only option.

For our latest Channel 4 Unreported World, we spent 10 days filming inside one of them.

The centre stood on a dusty patch of ground in the hills outside the city. Around 30 residents slept on the floor, ate communal meals and followed an almost military routine. Many were children.

In charge was a man everyone called El Padrino - The Godfather (pictured below, on the right). A former drug user with past links to organised crime, he relied on former residents to help run the centre. Several had criminal histories themselves.

What struck me most was how many residents, including teenagers, told us they had killed someone. Violence was already part of their lives before they arrived.

On our second day, El Padrino invited us to collect Daniel, an 18-year-old whose mother had called for help. His methamphetamine use and violence at home had left her desperate.

Rehab or prison

We arrived with five men from the centre. Daniel stepped outside, saw us and immediately went back in.

“Careful, Padrino,” I shouted. “He might be going for a gun.”

He was.

His mother stopped him as he was coming out.

“Daniel, would you rather go into rehab or go to prison?”

He put down the weapon and came with us.

Over the following days, we watched him struggle through withdrawal.

Methamphetamine dominated life in the centre, although residents also had problems with alcohol and other drugs.

Gradually, Daniel (pictured below) began to lower his guard. He spoke with El Padrino. By the time his mother visited, his manner towards her had softened.

‘Intimidation and slaps’

I found the change moving. But 10 days could tell us little about his chances of lasting recovery.

We also witnessed intimidation and slaps. I wondered what happened when there were no cameras.

That tension stayed with me: Daniel appeared to find something to hold on to in a place where violence was also part of the regime.

When he saw his mother again, he told her he wanted to stay and work with El Padrino after finishing treatment. He did not want to return to his neighbourhood.

I could understand why. Outside were the same streets, the same drug networks and the same violence he was trying to escape.

Getting through withdrawal was only the beginning. What life would be waiting for him when he went home?

Unreported World: 2026 Substack series

As Unreported World returns to screens, Channel 4 News is publishing an exclusive series of newsletters on Substack; each one dedicated to a single episode of the renowned foreign affairs programme.

Written by the award-winning journalists who were there, these individual newsletters go beyond the broadcast, offering readers a rare, personal look back at what it really felt like to report from some of the world’s most extraordinary places, on the most extraordinary stories.

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