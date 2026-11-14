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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
3h

I have worked in Juarez with a brave and courageous female Attorney General.

We discussed long and hard the causes of crime in her state of Chihuahua.

We both came to the same conclusion that we were dealing with the symptoms not the cause.

Drugs like alcohol or nuclear weapons cannot be uninvented and radical new ideas must be considered.

To keep doing the same thing and getting the same result is the definition of madness - Einstein.

Prohibition failed with alcohol, let’s now think the unthinkable and use pragmatic solutions for the drugs scourge and most importantly save young lives.

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