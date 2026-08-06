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Patrick Brooks's avatar
Patrick Brooks
Aug 6

Arday was a conman from the beginning. His story was believable only by the most gullible of people. He is a liar of Trumpian stature.

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Alan N's avatar
Alan N
Aug 7

The hypocrisy is remarkable. Matt Goodwin - a former Professor of Politics at the University of Kent - published a book containing AI-assisted research, misquotations, factual errors and even ChatGPT links in its references. Yet many of the people attacking a Black professor for using AI were strangely quiet about "MattGPT".

Apparently AI is an unforgivable threat to academic credibility - except when a white far right politics professor does it.

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