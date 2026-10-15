Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob's avatar
Rob
12h

Trump is in Putin's pocket; along with Netanyahu they are three of the most dangerous terrorists in the world.

Trump cannot be trusted to support NATO and the UK should work with loyal allies, especially Europe, to defend Ukraine and the wider western civilisations.

Reply
Share
EPM's avatar
EPM
6h

Thank you LH

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture