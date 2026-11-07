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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
5h

Once again we see fearless public service reporting from C4! Darshna and her team were within touching distance of a man that had murdered (?at least) 8 people during this interview.

The combination of malfeasance at the highest level and mass inequality in South Africa makes life not only cheap, but easily expendable. No one can afford to be complacent: we might expect this scenario in an autocratic state, but with the right level of electoral manipulation, democracy is only ever a single step away from walking into a similar situation.

South Africa dug itself out of a hole through the formulation of a truth and reconciliation process some 30 years ago, so hope is warranted – but not whilst the instigators remain out of the reach of true justice.

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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
5h

Outstanding from Darshna and the team (and a brilliant opener to the latest always-excellent Unreported World Series)! Profoundly moving and disturbing. Thanks to everyone.

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