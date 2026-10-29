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Buteman's avatar
Buteman
7h

Reassuring to see people having civilised political discussions round the dinner table. Are these decent people outliers or for every one of these are there several where the crockery’s being tossed around?

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Gary Turner's avatar
Gary Turner
6h

A great piece that is heartwarming in the sense at least a debate can take place. For too long now any debate that even asks questions about what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank means you are labelled anti semetic. Surely we can be anti Israeli Policy without being anti Jewish?

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