Throughout months of campaigning to become the next mayor of Taipei, Puma Shen has been rigorous in his messaging.

He’s focused on urban renewal, boosting business, public transport, jobs for the young and care for the elderly.

He’s trying to win Taiwan’s capital for the Democratic Progressive Party for the first time in more than 30 years. The polls have put him close to - sometimes even in front of - the incumbent he’s trying to unseat.

But the 44-year-old associate professor and lawmaker didn’t make his reputation on local issues.

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He’s one of Taiwan’s highest-profile activists on what he sees as the mounting threat from China.

“China, I mean, they might be pissed off,” he tells Channel 4 News. “I mean, I’m the one they’ve already sanctioned, and I might become the mayor of Taipei.”

Sanctioned and denounced

Shen, pictured below, has been attracting the ire of Beijing for years.

An academic and criminologist, in 2019 he launched Doublethink Lab, to monitor what he calls China’s cognitive warfare on Taiwanese society, in the online space.

Two years later, he co-founded Kuma Academy - to train civilians in civil defence to prepare for a real-world military invasion. Beijing has sanctioned it as a Taiwan-independence organisation, and opened an investigation into Shen on charges of ‘separatism’.

Ritchie B Tongo/EPA/Shutterstock

“When I dig into all this information and see how they sanction me, how they denounce me online, I always see it as a study. And I know that the purpose of doing all this, I mean from their side, is to make sure that you feel threatened, you feel scared,” he says.

“So if you have that kind of feeling, you’ve actually lost the battle. So that is why I always detach myself. Even if I am the subject.”

It has recently, though, become more personal.

‘Suspicious characters’

His campaign team reports suspicious characters at his events. Video shows one man calling someone to say he’s watching Shen, and waiting for his team leader.

Taiwan police have arrested four private investigators on charges they placed a hidden camera in a motorbike parked across the street from Shen’s home.

Shen finds that harder to detach from, saying “I’m a little bit, I guess, maybe angry. Because you know that if you want to target someone, you can target me, but they shouldn’t target my family. My daughter, she’s only six years old. So for me it’s not acceptable.”

“They try to wield this kind of information warfare, legal warfare, try to have transnational repression on me,” he says.

“But every time when they are doing this, they’re actually uniting the Taiwanese people. Because people know that, hey, this is the lifestyle, this is democracy, this is the freedom that we want to keep here in our territory.”

Shen’s opponent

Shen’s opponent is Taipei’s current mayor, Chiang Wan-an (pictured below).

His roots inside the nationalist party, the Kuomintang, go all the way back to his great grandfather Chiang Kai Shek (via an extra-marital relationship that makes up one branch of the family tree).

Ritchie B Tongo / EPA/Shutterstock

Chiang Kai Shek fought and lost the civil war against China’s communists - rebasing his Republic of China to Taiwan in 1949. But in recent decades, the KMT has become the main proponent, in Taiwan, of closer relations with China.

It doesn’t endorse reunification on China’s timeline or terms, just as its rival DPP doesn’t advocate a formal, constitutional claim of Taiwanese independence - but within those parameters, the parties are deeply at odds over China policy.

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And all the while, the geopolitics are shifting.

China’s President Xi has made resolving the Taiwan question a key legacy issue. This month has seen the latest set of Chinese military exercises - this time 100 ships deployed, some of them surrounding Taiwan, while a carrier group was stationed to simulate cutting off any US naval deployment.

Then again, President Trump has said he’s “not looking” to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. He’s delayed a $14bn arms deal for Taiwan, calling it a “negotiating chip” in his talks with China, riding a coach and horses through 40 years of US policy in the process.

Taiwan’s DPP-led government has to weigh that against what have still been strong US arms sales, and a continuing US interest in Taiwan’s stability, as the world’s biggest producer of advanced computer chips.

Cross-strait policy

As much as Shen has tried to focus on the local issues in this local election - aware that many Taipei voters disagree with him on China - he’s also clear he won’t be trimming his views on cross-strait policy.

“China is not a hot topic for the local election,” he says.

“But I think for me, I would never change my attitude or my position on criticising China. Because for me, it’s my responsibility to warn the people here in Taiwan of the risk that we’re facing in the future.”

A rally for Shen in northern Taipei earlier this month drew an estimated 100,000 supporters - representative of a movement they’re calling Ocean Current, after a Chinese character in his written name.

On stage, he played lucky dip with a bottle of supporters’ messages. The one he drew read: ‘Win by a landslide.’ He sank to the floor in mortified laughter.

If he does win on Saturday, there is scant chance of a landslide.

But even a razor-thin victory would represent a big upset in Taipei politics, and send a message across the Taiwan Strait.

The interview included in this story has been edited for clarity and length.

The fight to protect Taiwan's democracy, as China looks on

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