AI and the threat of human extinction certainly puts a few things in perspective.

The agony about whether to raise interest rates.

The peril and the promise of Canada cosying up to the EU. Trump’s response that the whole idea is laughable while at the same time warning about imposing draconian sanctions and clearly not seeing the funny side of it all.

And I am sure King Charles would much rather talk about the end of our species than accusations levelled by his late ex-wife’s brother, Charles Spencer, that he was heartless in his response to her untimely death.

There is also an irony to the fact that the embodiment of one of our more ancient institutions has convened a summit to discuss the cutting edge of science fiction turned science fact at a 2,000-acre estate in Ayrshire.

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The King summoned the new masters of the universe to Dumfries House to discuss ways of slowing down the high-speed train of innovation.

“Their task is not merely to advance technology but to ensure that it remains firmly in the service of humanity and the natural world,” he said.

The assembled billionaires who, if the warnings are correct, hold pharaonic powers of artificial life and human death in their grasp, listened to the monarch like chastened schoolboys.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, whose company has become the most valuable in the world because AI needs its chips to advance, offered some polite pushback.

“When a product is not safe enough, we should hold it back and keep engineering…”, as if AI was just a dishwasher that needs tweaking.

Huang is against a slowdown of AI frontier development. Others seem to be a bit fuzzy on the rate of slowing down. I, humbly, have yet to be reassured that slowing down is even possible when two very human instincts are in play. Fear and greed.

Promise of profits

Firstly, the AI giants have attracted colossal amounts of investment on the promise of future wonders and profits that have yet to materialise.

They need to deliver and satisfy astronomical expectations, or the fear is that they might go bust and investors will stampede to the hills.

Such is their weight in the market that this alone could be an extinction event for our fragile economies.

Competition

Secondly, there is the sheer vortex of competition.

Will the supremos of AI really call a truce and a slowdown?

In 2015, Elon Musk, then just a humble carmaker with a blinking eye on outer space, got together with diminutive whizzkid Sam Altman to create what was supposed to be a not-for-profit organisation to regulate an AI race that was being won by Google at the time: OpenAI.

That didn’t last long. Altman went on to try to aggressively lead the race for AI, locked in combat with his nemesis Dario Amodei (whose surname means lover of Gods, in Italian), the head of Anthropic.

China-US tech ‘war’

Thirdly, China is still in fierce competition with the US. President Xi has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to slow down what he sees as the technology that will define which superpower gets to shape the world.

China is a whisker behind the US on the technology, but it is developing much cheaper AI models and putting them out in the open market. They are flooding the zone.

What’s more, Trump seems to agree with Xi. Slowdown is for wimps, he might have said.

Vice President JD Vance and US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, thought the slowdown was a cynical plot to squash smaller AI companies. They may have a point. But when the leaders of an industry cry for help, pleading with the White House to put them at least momentarily in a straight jacket, then we must surely sit up and listen.

Some say that these tech bros are usually allergic to any kind of regulation, and that they see rules as the imposition of mediocrity on brilliance.

Whistleblowers and warnings

And their warnings have been backed up by whistleblowers and hundreds of employees who are all shouting in unison: slow us down.

The machines are about to be cleverer than us. Soon they won’t need us. We will just get in the way, and we can’t rely on their munificence.

More prosaically, we can’t be sure that bad actors won’t use them. Yes, AI may be able to cure cancer, but what good is that if the patient has been killed off?

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A more likely disaster scenario is that AI triggers panic in the banking system and the whole fragile cathedral of trust that our societies are based on collapses.

Even a day of AI shutting down the internet or us turning it off in panic means no banking, no Uber, no Lime bikes, no air travel, no hospital appointments, no pay checks…Nada.

And I haven’t even spoken about jobs made redundant by AI. The head explodes.

Clarity on the benefits

We need clarity and honesty from the tech billionaires. We need to understand how - realistically - AI could make our lives better or worse and when.

One of the other invitees to the King’s summit was the special envoy of Pope Leo. His 42,000-word encyclical Magnifica Humanitas is one of the most poignant and elegantly written essays on a subject inviting mainly clunky prose or hyperbole.

It is unusually long for a papal encyclical, was written in Latin and builds on the tradition established by another Pope Leo (XIII) in 1891, who issued an encyclical called Rerum Novarum, which addressed the disruptions of the Industrial Revolution.

Then, as now, the Pope is calling for preservation of human dignity in the face of a technological revolution.

Let’s hope that unlike then, as the smokestacks and assembly lines turned millions of us into cogs in giant machines, today’s call for dignity will be respected.

Could AI really ‘kill us all’? - Warnings explained

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