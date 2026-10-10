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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
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The full report can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6ac7c305b016250bca013ac3/independent-review-into-prevalence-and-support-for-mental-health-conditions-ADHD-and-autism.pdf

It is a Gordian Knot of a problem that once dissected demands huge service design and transition from what is currently in place. That the Health Secretary's request for additional funding is reported to have been knocked back by HM Treasury tells me this isn't going to happen in the near future.

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