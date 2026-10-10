“You cannot have a million or a million-and-a-half people on a waiting list and think this is a functioning healthcare system.”

That is the warning from Professor Peter Fonagy, pictured above, author of a wide-ranging report into the prevalence and support for mental health conditions in the UK.

It makes for alarming reading.

Common disorders up by 50% since ‘93

Among young people, he says, common mental disorders - things like depression or anxiety - have risen by 50% since 1993. Some 20% of young people are now in serious distress.

By 2030, the report warns, the two million young people in England who have self-harmed will become 2.5 million.

The report comes off the back of remarks last year by the then-Health Secretary Wes Streeting, pictured below. He told the BBC that there was an “overdiagnosis” of some mental health conditions meaning “too many people are being written off”.

He later apologised for the remarks, his contribution to a culture war narrative of a ‘snowflake generation’. Today’s report is an attempt to answer those concerns.

“That’s not true,” Fonagy told Channel 4 News.

“What we have shown is that there is an increase, a dramatic increase, over the past 25 years of mental health problems, particularly amongst young people, particularly amongst young women.”

‘I ended up on a waiting list’

Laura, pictured below, was around eight-years-old when her mental health started to deteriorate. It was an undiagnosed eating disorder that alerted her parents that something was wrong.

“I was confused. I couldn’t understand why nobody else was feeling this way or having issues. My parents were very instrumental in seeking that help and reaching out and getting me on waiting lists.”

And that’s where she stayed.

“I ended up on a waiting list for a very, very, very long time,” she said.

“If I had been able to access support…sooner, then I am certain my conditions would not have worsened to the point they did.

“The NHS actually reached out to us and they said, you know six months in, ‘are you still struggling or can we take you off the waiting list?’ It was like, ‘I’m worse than ever’.”

She was eventually diagnosed with anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), which “in the meantime was getting worse as a product of my undiagnosed eating disorder,” she said.

‘Snowflakes is offensive’

Now 25, Laura is a PhD student studying linguistics. Words matter, she said.

“Calling young people ‘snowflakes’ is offensive, ineffective and quite frankly untrue because it doesn’t matter whether you think someone should be struggling or not.

“If they are objectively struggling then we need to address that and we need to give them support.”

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“People still don’t believe that people are struggling as much as they are with their mental health unless or until they do something blatantly endangering their life and it shouldn’t be the case.”

Hopelessness?

The report looks beyond the figures at the reason for these sharp increases. The answer, said Fonagy, is hopelessness.

“Since the Second World War, each generation was fairly convinced that they will have a better life than the generation before them. Unfortunately, the current generation, Generation Z, doesn’t feel that anymore.

“They feel they will have a worse life than their parents.

“And that’s not something they have done. That is something we have done to them.”

He has little time for the suggestion - by Streeting and others - that younger generations are ‘softer’ than their predecessors.

“They should go back and be 16 and try [to] live the life… that the 16-year-olds have to live, with the same pressures about success, about uncertainty in relation to employment.

“They’re exactly the same as we are, but they have a much tougher time. And when you have a tough time, it’s going to show in your mental health.”

ADHD and autism

Perhaps the most hot-button of the topics considered in the report’s chunky 600 pages is its analysis of levels of ADHD and autism within English society.

Waiting lists for a diagnosis continue to rise. As of December last year, around 650,000 people were waiting for a diagnosis for ADHD, and more than 250,000 for autism, with 90% of people waiting more than 13 weeks.

“What we have found was a likelihood, an increasing likelihood perhaps, of people presenting with problems - channelled by social media, channelled by communication, into ADHD and autism because there is greater awareness of this disorder,” Fonagy told Channel 4 News.

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The underlying prevalence of both conditions in wider society has remained broadly at a consistent level since the turn of the millennium.

But, Fonagy said: “Unfortunately, and that’s not their fault, the system has changed a little bit and there are a number of independent providers of diagnosis.

“And those diagnoses may not be as thorough and as careful as they should be.”

In short, long waiting times for NHS appointments are forcing people struggling with their mental health to go to other providers, some of which may not be as diligent in their practices.

Watchdog to strengthen oversight

On Friday, the government announced that the Care Quality Commission watchdog will strengthen oversight of these providers, and said it will look into the concerns raised by Professor Fonagy and consider implementing changes.

But for people living with many of the conditions considered in the report, it represents a very positive change.

Henry Shelford, pictured above, is the co-founder and CEO of ADHD UK. He was diagnosed later in life, in his 40s.

“People don’t go for a diagnosis of ADHD because they’re worried well,” he said.

“They go because they’re struggling, and I was struggling.

“My life has been torn apart multiple times and it didn’t need to. And it’s only through love and compassion and support that I’m as I am today, and it didn’t need to have been like that.”

The consequences of a missed diagnosis, or someone dissuaded from seeking help by criticisms of a ‘snowflake generation’, are serious, he said.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this report you can find places to seek help at Channel4.com/support

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