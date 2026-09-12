I knew, before going to Dallas, Texas, for the Republican National Convention, that anti-Muslim sentiment in Donald Trump’s party was rife. But still, the reality of it shocked me.

Perhaps most striking was when my colleague, Ben Martin, and I stopped to speak to Lorenzo Sewell, pictured below, a pastor, who had just given an impassioned speech to the hall, hollering “enough is enough”.

Enough of what?

As a Christian priest, surely he would be full of compassion? And that was how it seemed to start, when he told me that he loved Muslims. But he quickly pivoted, arguing that there were 57 other countries where they could wear the hijab and build their mosques.

Excuse me, I asked, genuinely in shock. Did he really think that a country with a constitution that sets out the freedom to practice any religion could not welcome Muslims? He attacked Islam as a violent religion, asking if I knew of any Muslim who had ever denounced 9/11. “Many,” I responded, arguing that every Muslim I knew had done exactly that.

Offensive

Sewell also claimed that his “friend Jake” had faced Sharia law in Minnesota, being chased out of town and “stoned” after holding up a Jesus sign. His friend Jake, it turned out, was far-right provocateur Jake Lang, whose anti-Muslim protest outside a mosque in Dallas was so offensive that he placed a copy of the Quran into the mouth of a pig.

From the stage, senior Republican Tom Emmer, pictured above, picked out three Democrats to attack - Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar (spitting out the name with disdain) and Abdul El-Sayed. All three - clearly on the left of the Democratic Party, but all Muslim too - a striking fact as he suggested that if they didn’t love America they should get the hell out.

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The crowds jumped to their feet, cheering loudly. Ben and I began to criss-cross the room - canvassing opinion. Every delegate but one (who I’ll come to) shared some form of anti-Muslim sentiment with us. Many supported the way that Texas state politicians had set up a “Sharia-free caucus” - despite no evidence that anyone, anywhere, is trying to impose Sharia law. Most Muslims I spoke to described that as simply a private set of morals by which they live their lives.

One man said an entire state, Minnesota, had introduced Sharia law (not true); one woman said the Muslim population of Texas was 30% (it is actually more like 1%); a third delegate told me confidently that London, a city she had yet to visit, has been overrun (it hasn’t).

Coming from the top

That Sharia-free caucus then went national, as two Texas congressmen mirrored the grouping in Washington DC, gathering 68 members across 25 states, with literature claiming that “Islam has no place in American society”. When I talked to one Florida congresswoman, who had been speaking in Dallas, she insisted it was about avoiding Sharia law rather than attacking Muslims. But there is no Sharia law in the US, I said. “Not yet,” she replied.

It was soon clear that these sentiments were not swirling in the Republican fringe but the mainstream and coming from the top. From Donald Trump (who began with the attacks on Somalis in Minnesota) and high-profile commentators like Laura Loomer (who has his ear). Interestingly, she felt that the anti-Islam thread in Dallas was not strong enough.

After all, at the Republican state convention this summer, almost every address contained anti-Muslim sentiment. And this from a party that used to court Muslim votes (no surprise given a strong overlap of socially conservative values).

Take Dr Tarek Hussein, a Muslim Republican, who attended that conference in good faith. He told me about being asked (in an announcement from the stage) to get out of the event.

His 38-year-old son was also told to convert or leave. When he wondered if they meant the convention, the response was: no, leave the country.

“When I made my oath to become an American citizen, they did not ask us to change religion,” Dr Hussein told me. “America was not built on any religion, it was built on free religion for all.”

He added that he would stay in the party for now. “We did not change,” he said. “The Republican Party leaders are the ones who changed.”

Anti-Islam attacks

Loomer was right that anti-Islam attacks were not so open at the party’s national convention last week, with the comments less explicit, and closer to what critics would describe as “dogwhistle”. And I have to say I was surprised to hear speeches from Sharia-free caucus members like Texas Congressman Brandon Gill fail to attack Islam more directly. Loomer believed that the RNC had vetted speeches to take out criticism. Why?

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One delegate I met - from Queens, New York - set out the reason that may be. He argued that his Republican Party ought to be careful because Trump had won significant votes from Muslims in 2024 (something I witnessed when visiting Queens last year) and was now pushing those same voters away, something the party can ill-afford this close to midterms.

But a pause in the rhetoric ahead of elections is unlikely to stem the damage. Dr Yasir Qadhi, pictured above, scholar at the EPIC mosque in Plano, Texas, said he had never witnessed Islamophobia like today, warning of his worries about the danger that words from elected officials could have on Muslims in his community, including children. After all, the rhetoric has led to real protests and real threats.

Meanwhile, young women playing at a volleyball league that welcomes Muslims (with many wearing headscarves) were also bemused. They were attacked by state Governor Greg Abbott despite being open to women of any religion.

That attack came alongside a threat to withdraw funding from airports that have an area where Muslims can wash their feet before praying. And Texas is even changing the school curriculum so that children are taught about Islam in a more negative light.

The women wanted to show us Muslim Texans just want to get on with their normal lives. There is nothing to fear from us, they joked, insisting that they weren’t trying to take over anything. They simply wanted to play sport.

Watch the full video on Channel 4 News:

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