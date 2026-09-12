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Kibalchich1's avatar
Kibalchich1
9h

Absolutely abhorrent. The ignorance of some delegates is laughable but dangerous. However more dangerous and sinister are the motivations of those in power. Solidarity and best wishes to all Muslims in Texas abd the US generally.

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Katrina's avatar
Katrina
5h

Disgraceful and shocking - I read it utterly aghast - but sadly, I shouldn’t be surprised.

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