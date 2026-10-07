What started in a Paris suburb as a protest over conditions in its schools has morphed into a nationwide howl of rage from a generation raised on Tiktok and Snapchat.

The protests have widened to almost every major French city, from Lille to Strasbourg and Lens - with further demonstrations planned for tomorrow and next week.

Many say they’ve revived the spirit of 68, noting parallels with the social movement nearly 60 years ago now, which started as a protest over university education but defined the progressive politics of late 20th century France - and toppled a war hero president as well.

France’s government today has a different set of problems that have seen it, in budgetary terms at least, pit old against young.

Funding for schools here isn’t particularly bad compared to the EU or OECD average, but much higher pension contributions accounted for 28% of the education budget this year according to analysis from Reuters.

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In a country long seen as an economic powerhouse of the EU, the cost of borrowing is now higher than in Greece or Italy (but not the UK) and the government has been trying and failing to impose sweeping budget cuts for years.

After several U-turns over pension reform, young people are worried schools they say have already been gutted are next in the firing line.

‘Shocking’ school conditions

The conditions they described to me are dire: class sizes of 35 with schools unable to afford or find replacements when teachers are absent, leaving students to prepare for key exams.

The problems are much worse in less affluent areas.

Rabah Safsaf, a maths teacher from the suburb of Créteil where the protests started told me “week after week, hundreds of teaching hours are lost because of staffing shortfalls. Schools promise a quality education but leave entire classes without teachers for months”.

One student from the suburb of Montreuil told me she didn’t have a physics or French teacher for weeks and was left to study for her final exams alone.

Others described broken windows making the several heatwaves of this summer unbearable.

Hundreds of schools have been closed intermittently over the past fortnight, their gates becoming picket lines as students formed barricades with municipal bins.

The Prime Minister announced that there would be half-days for the rest of the week, allowing headteachers to organise “sessions of internal democracy” with students, but those are unlikely to shift the dial.

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As several teenagers at the Paris protest yesterday remarked, these problems will take years to fix.

“Too young to vote, but old enough to teargas”, many of the signs they were holding read.

Day of protest

Yesterday’s protests were the biggest so far of this current campaign.

Across the country hundreds of thousands of students - and teachers - took part, with over 50 thousand protesters alone taking to the streets here in Paris.

Largely peaceful, the day descended into chaos however at night, with running battles between police and around 300 masked teenagers.

We saw some throwing stones and glass bottles. They were met with stun grenades, a police weapon that was today banned by the interior minister after a 15-year-old’s hand was blown off earlier this week during a protest in Lens.

Today his mother disputed suggestions he may have picked it up himself, telling journalists it had struck him directly.

Images of altercations filmed and shared on social media have galvanised a raging debate around police violence, with young people yesterday chanting ACAB, the ‘All Cops are Bastards’ slogan widely spread during the Black Lives Matter movement.

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Nationwide, at least 215 protesters have been injured and the police watchdog has now opened 18 investigations into officers’ conduct, with one charged after allegedly firing a tear gas canister point blank at a 14-year-old’s face.

The interior ministry also says at least 700 police officers and 88 school staff members have been injured, while the education minister has spoken of “ultraviolent elements” infiltrating the movement, which began in mid-September.

There have been more than 6,000 arrests since then.

In the middle of a political row

The students have also found themselves in the middle of a political row pitched towards the presidential elections next Spring, elections which could pit the far right against the far left in the runoff.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, pictured above, the leader of the far left France Unbowed party was marching among protesters yesterday, after accusing the Prime Minister of having students ‘tear gassed and clubbed to create chaos and violence’.

“He wants to embody the party of order for the presidential election and make people forget the budget chaos created by [President] Macron”, he posted on X.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, pictured above, said this was a lie “dividing society and turning the population against the Republic’s police”, and accused Mélenchon of stoking the unrest.

A video of one of France Unbowed’s mayors acting as a human shield between protesters and police yesterday, seen more than eight million times, will be one of the sustaining images of yesterday’s march.

Not everyone I spoke to was a fan of the long-time political firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, but many saw his party as one that would fight their fight alongside them.

France: Thousands arrested in massive student protests

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