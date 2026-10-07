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Lindy's avatar
Lindy
1h

French love to demonstrate. Don’t make it more than it is. They are passionate.

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Ed James's avatar
Ed James
1h

Yet another complete and utter white washing of blatant opportunistic violence and terrorism. The selective outrage and faux moral compass of the Main Stream Media that desperately tries to manipulate these riots as a legitimate political stand. Torching, harassing and Intimidating places of education, assaulting teachers, emergency workers and the burning of property are apparently all acceptable forms of protest, so long of course, if you proscribe it under the guise of ‘progressiveness’.

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