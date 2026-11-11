I suppose good head teachers are a type. Capable, authoritative, practical, demanding of respect. But few have to deal with the problems facing Olha Shelest.

On Tuesday, she welcomed us to Chernihiv School Number One, her blonde hair cut short, wearing a stripey t-shirt and dark blue slacks. Three classes were studying in the bomb shelter under the school, desks crowded together, dividers between the groups of children.

The rest were online - apart from those children whose homes had no power or connectivity, who would have to catch up later. The kids had made a Harvest Festival display with pumpkins, dried flowers and decorated dolls in the corridor.

You’re reading the latest edition of FourGround, a bespoke newsletter brought to you by Channel 4 News’ experienced journalists reporting on the ground from locations across the world.

It was, she said, therapy as much as anything else, to give the children a creative outlet. It’s not just the stress of living through a war. Ten days ago, two of her students were killed by a Russian ‘Banderol’ cruise missile.

Lottery of war

Yana Peshkova and Maria Mozhova, aged 15, were inseparable, best friends in the intense way of teenage girls. They even looked like each other, with their long dark hair. Yana was a gymnast, Maria, a dancer.

There’s a photo of them together on a snowy street, with Yana pictured above on the left and Maria on the right, wrapped in puffer jackets, mugging for the camera and doing V signs. Another of Yana with her hair scraped back, wearing a sparkly leotard for a gymnastic display. One of Maria in a black mini-dress at the centre of a class group. So ordinary. So special to those who knew and loved them.

Share Channel 4 News

One Thursday in October they were walking past a bakery and military clothing store in the centre of the city when a missile hit. Thirty seconds before or after and they might have escaped with injuries. That’s the lottery of war, you’re lucky or unlucky. They were not, however, “collateral damage” - that would mean there was another target, and their deaths were accidental.

Targeting civilians

Russia is taking the war to Ukraine’s cities, targeting civilians, because the front line hasn’t moved much either way for more than a year. They’re going for infrastructure like bridges, electricity sub stations and sewage plants. Also streets, apartment blocks and railway stations - places where people gather. The aim is to make Ukraine’s cities uninhabitable.

This is not a new tactic, but President Putin sees the winter of 2026 as his best opportunity to push home his advantage, because his friend President Trump has withdrawn the supply of missile interceptors to Ukraine.

Olha understands all this. She showed me the school noticeboard, covered in photos of young men in uniform, former pupils who have lost their lives fighting for Ukraine, and next to them, pictures of Yana and Maria.

“They were only 15, their whole life was ahead and somebody just decided that they can take it like this,” she said, with a snap of her fingers.

Share

“They were good girls, good students, but even if they hadn’t been, does it really matter? Does it give anybody the right to take children’s lives? I don’t think so.”

Sense of self

What do you teach in such circumstances? Maths, science, English - all the normal subjects, a gesture of faith that there will be a future. But also a sense of self, so the students understand why they have to endure this.

“I teach them to remember their roots, to remember their language, their culture, to value it, not to forget their history,” said Olha, pictured above.

What about geography? When this war is over, Ukraine and Russia will still be neighbours.

Russia will still be the former colonial power which embarked on a war of imperial reconquest. Ukraine will be in ruins, and still pulled east towards Russia and west towards Europe, as it always has been. So does she teach them to forgive?

She paused. “No,” she said.

But then they will never forgive either, I asked her. “I don’t know,” she said. “But I don’t teach that and I won’t.”

She gestured towards the pictures of Yana and Maria. “Look in those eyes.” I looked.

Olha shook her head.

“I am a history teacher,” she said. “Maybe in 20, 50 or 100 years. But personally, I cannot forgive.”

Inside a Ukrainian city under constant Russian bombardment

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment