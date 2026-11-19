You get attached to the strangest things when you keep returning to a country.

I love Ukraine’s Epicenters - vast hypermarkets selling everything from fishing tackle to food to rubber boots and sleeping bags. A paradise for preppers, and - more to the point - ideal for those living through a war.

At this time of year, they have Christmas decorations, too. The one we stopped at just outside Kyiv to buy two-way radios had a lifesize model of Shawn the Sheep with electric eyes that changed colour on a timer - green, purple, blue, turquoise, green again - standing in cotton wool snow decorated with silver baubles under a sign reading “Happy Party 2027” in English.

But of course, there are few happy parties in Ukraine these days.

You’re reading the latest edition of FourGround, a bespoke newsletter brought to you by Channel 4 News’ experienced journalists reporting on the ground from locations across the world.

Zaporizhzhia’s Epicenter

The Epicenter in Zaporizhzhia has a large open carpark where refugees from Mariupol arrived in 2022 after fleeing the Russians.

I remember meeting Maria there. She had managed to escape with her mother, two children and a massive dog, which sat hunched in the back of a neighbour’s van.

Relief at having survived was tempered by the understanding that she had lost everything familiar in her life. They would have to start anew in Germany.

This week, I thought about her as we drove past the carcass of the building, destroyed by a Russian missile last month along with Epicenters in the three other cities.

The sun was setting behind the ruin.

Ukraine is still standing, just about. But nearly five years of war has begun to destroy the fabric of society as well as buildings.

In Zaporizhzhia, I met Yuri Karapetyan, the community leader of Komyshuvakha, a village just east of the city. A tall man, who might normally be imposing, these days his face is lined with pain, and his shoulders weighed down by grief.

Russian strike on school

On 2 November, Russian forces used FAB-3000 and KAB-500 aerial bombs to hit a school at Komyshuvakha which served as a humanitarian aid distribution centre and underground shelter.

About 200 people were there, a mixture of people displaced from other villages and locals taking cover after an air raid siren.

The Russians “double-tapped” - in other words, hit again to kill rescue workers. Then they struck the shelter a further seven times.

So far, the death toll is 72, but at least four more bodies remain under the rubble. It was among the worst mass killings of civilians in the war.

A life ‘cut short’

Yuri attends three funerals a day now. We accompanied him to a hall in Zaporizhzhia, which doubles as a church, to attend the funeral of Yevhen Sydorenko, a 40-year-old municipal repair worker.

He had been out patching up someone’s house when he heard the siren and went to the shelter.

His wife Vittoria, blonde hair hanging lank across her cheeks, wept and caressed his dark wooden coffin as if he might somehow still feel her touch. The rest of the depleted community stood around and prayed.

“We have gathered here to bid a final farewell to our colleague, a peaceful member of the community whose life was cruelly and treacherously cut short by an enemy attack,” said Olena Svitlytska, a smartly-dressed woman with red lipstick and a fur collar, who led the service alongside an Orthodox priest.

It was, she added, a war crime.

‘I want to see our victory’

Later, the community gathered at the burial ground. We walked past blue and yellow Ukrainian flags marking the graves of soldiers to a long trench, divided into rectangles, for the people of Komyshuvakh.

Wreaths of brightly coloured silk flowers decorated the mounds of those who had already been buried. Other graves were still waiting for the dead.

Yuri stood and looked at the grave of his wife, Natalia, who had been delivering food to the shelter when it was hit. I asked how he managed to carry on.

“I have children, that’s the first thing. Secondly, I have a responsibility to the whole community that elected me,” he said.

“And thirdly, I want to see our victory, and for those responsible to be punished. That’s why we need to survive, to bear witness and bring them to justice, so that they are held accountable.”

Ukraine is a half-broken land, full of half-broken people. But somehow, like Yuri, they keep going. Despite their grief, or maybe because of it, they feel a responsibility to endure.

And one day, they hope, believe and pray they will remake their country and see some measure of justice for the destruction Russia has wreaked upon it.

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