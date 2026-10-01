A warning: this report contains references to themes that some readers may find distressing.

“I got called fat. I got called a whore. I got called thick, just all the degrading names. It just infiltrates every aspect of your life.”

The man who called Claire Milne, pictured below, a whore was the man she once loved - her husband, Robert Dales.

He also beat her, shouted at her, humiliated her and controlled her.

‘They present this facade’

Eight years of violence, she says, physical and psychological abuse, all hidden in plain sight.

“It is dangerous because they present this facade,” she said.

“You know, to everybody else that wasn’t in my home behind those doors, he was seen as a nice person. He was funny, could be charismatic, you know, you could get on with him. He made himself appear to be somebody that would never do something like this.”

Coercive control

She shows me what “this” is.

In footage recorded on pet cameras dotted around her home, Dales can be seen screaming and lunging at her, throwing things and verbally abusing her.

There are pictures stored on her phone of black eyes and bruising on her body.

Initially, she says, she kept them, only to remind herself she wasn’t going mad - that he had hurt her. His manipulation was so convincing, she often believed him when he told her everything was her fault - nothing ever his.

Dales was sentenced to three years in prison in March for coercive control and five counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

‘It’s not justice’

Three months later, she received a letter saying he could be eligible for early release. She’s now been told he will be released in November. He is the subject of a 12-year restraining order.

“I had a panic attack. I burst into tears. I think the thing that upsets me the most with that letter, obviously apart from him being released early, is the fact that it’s just a template letter, it’s just a blanket ‘this is it, really sorry we know it might upset you, we know it might cause you some concern or anxiety but it’s happening anyway’.”

Claire is well aware of the reasons behind early release, very familiar with the Government’s argument that it is a necessary evil, critical to defusing the crisis in prisons. She asks, who is paying the price?

“You’re telling me now that under the actual sentence that I got him convicted for, outside of remand, it’s eight months. So eight years of hell for me gets him eight months under an actual custodial sentence for coercive control, which was all of the violence encompassed.



“But it doesn’t give me faith in the justice system at all. It’s not justice. Not justice at all. You know, justice for me would have been him serving his full sentence in prison.”

Early release scheme

The new Sentencing Act will mean far fewer offenders serving their full sentence, when many didn’t to begin with.

Offenders serving standard fixed sentences, who were due to be released after serving half of that sentence, will now leave prison after serving a third.

More serious offenders on fixed terms, who would have been released at 66% of their sentence, will be released after 50%.

“Why are offenders receiving discounts? Why are offenders always being looked at, it appears, more before the victim? I don’t get a discount for the trauma I’ve gone through,” Claire said.

Today, hundreds of prisoners walked out of jails across the country.

“I’m out early - yipedoo,” one told us as he walked out of HMP Berwyn. Another told me at HMP Wealstun in Wetherby: “I’m happy to be out. It’s full in there, the fullest I’ve seen.”

Prisons in crisis

And that of course is the argument. A Prison Service in crisis. The worry is, does this move one crisis from inside prison out into the community?

The Government today promised prisoners leaving early would be under unprecedented levels of scrutiny. They are recruiting more probation officers and there will be a massive expansion of electronic tagging.

But Claire watches the news. She knows the tagging system is already struggling and that the Probation Service is close to crisis itself.

‘These are our lives’

Building confidence for victims will not be easy. She says she hasn’t had time to rebuild her life and yet her perpetrator will be out in weeks. She fears this is an experiment - and prays it doesn’t go terribly wrong.

“These are our lives. We are now having a trial and error scheme, because let’s be honest, that’s what this is, to see whether or not this works,” she said.

“And what frustrates me with this Government - and it’s not just Labour, it’s across (politics) - is that it almost seems like a woman has to die for them to realise something doesn’t work and I just hope it’s not at the price of my life.”

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this report you can find places to seek help at Channel4.com/support

Hundreds of prisoners walk free as early release scheme begins

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