Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Trump meets Xi: US and China superpowers talk money, war and AI

Donald Trump welcomed China’s President Xi Jinping at the White House this week, with everything from war, the global economy and AI on the agenda - and with those, possibly the future of humanity.

One message was unmistakable: when you get to the pinnacle of raw power on this earth there are only two people in the room - one of them is American, and one of them is Chinese.

Trump's first presidency was marked by hostility to China, but his second, despite some of the rhetoric, has seen much more conciliatory actions.

The Chinese President brought the promise of pandas, two for the Atlanta Zoo, but critics say President Trump brought the pandering.

It leaves big questions. Is America a declining power, is China going to surpass it, and what does that mean for the world?

UK Government emergency plan: should we be stockpiling?

Why is everyone talking about stockpiling?

The UK Government has confirmed to Channel 4 News that it is now set to launch a new plan to prepare for emergencies.

Extreme weather, cyber attacks and AI interference are just some of the dangers the Government has said we should get ready for.

But, as the wait goes on for official guidance to be published, some content creators have filled that void.

In this episode of the breakdown, we look at why the government is talking about being prepared now, what being prepared looks like, and how worried we should be. We also speak to Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert on risk and resilience from the University of Reading.

The Government told the breakdown in a statement that it will launch a public awareness campaign - and that these were “normal practice across Europe”.

A spokesperson added: “Following a difficult summer, the Prime Minister has been clear that Britain must become more resilient and better prepared for the challenges we face.”

Nurse at centre of trans hospital row takes on nursing union

Sandie Peggie is at the centre of a second employment tribunal, as the nurse said she felt discriminated against by a union representative after she was suspended following a complaint over her behaviour towards a transgender colleague.

Peggie is accusing the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) of failing to properly support her because of her beliefs on gender.

She previously brought a harassment claim against NHS Fife over sharing a changing room with a transgender doctor.

The RCN has denied her allegations.

How to revive the UK’s economy - from a former Bank of England economist

Can Andy Burnham turn the UK economy around?

With just a few weeks to go until the first Budget of his premiership, the new Prime Minister is facing a difficult economic outlook, as he deals with sluggish growth, the rising cost of living and a war in Iran which threatens to send inflation soaring.

In this episode of The Fourcast, Krishnan Guru-Murthy speaks to the former chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, and Channel 4 News Economics Editor Helia Ebrahimi.

They discuss cuts to welfare, the pensions triple lock and Britain’s problem with young NEETS: those not in education, employment or training.

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