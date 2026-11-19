There is more than a little symbolism in China’s decision to hold today’s trilateral meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - and the APEC summit more broadly - in Shenzhen.

After all, the coastal city offers almost a perfect representation of China’s extraordinary development in recent decades.

In fact, I was fascinated to hear Matt Frei talk on our podcast TrumpWorld this week about how he moved there for three months in 1981, while studying for a Chinese O-Level exam. I kindly did not point out that this made him a little older than me!

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Matt described a town of 10,000 people, uniformed workers biking through the streets, open latrines and terrible poverty.

A transformation

In 2026, Shenzhen (which was made into one of China’s original economic zones around when Matt visited) has transformed from that fishing village into a 15m-strong tech and innovation hub; a metropolis in a country that is now the world’s second largest superpower, snapping at America’s heels, and perhaps soon likely to take the lead.

The country is particularly proud that its economic shift has come without the wars that have characterised much of Western development.

As Zhou Bo - who retired as a senior colonel after 42 years in the Chinese military - has put it, his country’s turnaround was achieved “without firing a single bullet”.

The summit

Perhaps that attitude explains why the trilateral meeting itself was somewhat of a damp squib - not the ‘Yalta 2.0’ that some had feared, when Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin met in 1945 to carve up territory in the wake of the Second World War - but a talking shop, with four vague promises about peace and oil supply alongside a hell of a photo opportunity.

Some reports suggest China was a little hesitant when both Russia and the US first suggested this unprecedented trilateral meeting in the first place.

After all, what would an economic-focused Xi Jinping agree to talk about with two men, seen by so many of their critics as the world’s biggest warmongers?

Putin certainly shows no willingness to step back in his war in Ukraine, while in Iran, Trump began a conflict that he doesn’t know how to finish.

Readers of body language perhaps saw some of President Xi’s hesitation in the images that emerged from the summit yesterday, when the Chinese leader steered Putin to shake hands with Trump only, before steering the Russian autocrat to stand - not next to him - but on the other side of his wife.

Xi’s nuclear warning

As for today’s discussions, Ukraine was not something that China wanted to dominate, nor Iran - and they didn’t. Even the issue the leaders had agreed to talk about - focused on nuclear proliferation - felt like a brush by.

President Xi warned nuclear weapons are a “sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity, but in truth, China will resist any demands to reduce its arsenal (which is far smaller than the ones held by both the US and Russia).

Some will cheer that their four points included the statement that a “nuclear war cannot be won and should not be fought”, but that idea has long been embedded in the Cold War doctrine of mutually assured destruction.

Beyond that, a call for UN reform, a ticking off for an International Criminal Court that none of them respect anyway (and that wants to arrest Putin), and a push for more oil production.

Yalta

There was little then to echo the 1945 meeting between three victorious wartime leaders. Instead, the irony of Trump and Putin issuing peace declarations as they continue to wage wars.

And as for China, perhaps a bit of a side show.

While China has territorial demands in Taiwan, its current focus is very much on an economic war, and for that, the emphasis is less this trilateral relationship and more the big bilateral one.

For former colonel Zhou Bo, who is now a senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, Xi Jinping likely sees the relationship with America as an “intrinsically competitive” one; a race between superpowers that China ultimately wants to win.

But to achieve that, the Chinese President wants a relationship that is stable and respectful - without descending into slanging matches or trade wars.

Trump’s legacy

That helps to explain why Xi Jinping offered Trump the rare honour of meeting him on the tarmac yesterday. That reciprocal gesture represents a wild shift in relations.

“Donald Trump is not an ideologue, but the legacy he left after his first term [was a] bipartisan consensus against China,” said Zhou Bo.

“But then the good question is what might be his legacy of his second term, right?”

It could be a “good working relationship between China and the United States.”

So, a staging that suits Vladimir Putin, an economic turn desired by Xi Jinping, and a photo opportunity that pleases Donald Trump - a leader who has so often shown how he values power over morality.

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