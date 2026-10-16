Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Zelenskyy says Trump ‘in love with Putin’ and declares energy ceasefire over

As the Russian attacks on Ukraine continued with a supermarket blown up in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in no mood to mince his words: Donald Trump was "on the wrong side of history", "in love with Putin" and "denying Ukraine the means for defending itself".

Zelenskyy also confirmed that Trump's "energy ceasefire" has ended before it began, and after refraining from attacks on Russian refineries whilst Moscow rained down missiles and drones on his country, he has declared he is "done" with observing Trump's diktat.

European leaders, gathered in Brussels, apparently privately counselled him to tone down his criticism of the US President.

Has Trump already wrecked the Republicans’ midterms chances?

With weeks to go until the 2026 US midterm elections, both the House and the Senate hang in the balance.

As Trump barnstorms the country from Texas to Alaska, the polls increasingly seem to be in favour of the Democrats.

In this episode of TrumpWorld, Anushka Asthana sits down with political data analyst Lakshya Jain, co-founder of forecasting platform Split Ticket. Jain’s latest modelling gives Democrats an 89% chance of retaking the House and a 65% probability of capturing the Senate.

But could the forecasting be underestimating the Republican vote?

Everything you need to know about Saudi-Houthi war

A dramatic escalation in Yemen has plunged the Middle East into a fresh geopolitical crisis, after a series of deadly Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports and oil and gas infrastructure.

The long-running civil war is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

But why are the Houthis at war with Saudi Arabia? And how does it fit into the wider Middle East conflicts?

In this episode of The Fourcast, Krishnan Guru-Murthy is joined by Middle East Eye Editor-in-Chief David Hearst and investigative journalist Iona Craig, who examine the catastrophic humanitarian emergency facing over 22 million Yemenis, the formation of rival regional alliances, and whether Saudi Arabia can ever achieve a decisive victory in Yemen.

Why is HIV spreading so quickly among young people in Fiji?

Is Fiji home to the fastest-growing HIV epidemic in the world?

Cases among young people are surging. This is a tropical island paradise in the Pacific, but Fiji has just declared a national HIV emergency.

One out of every 60 adults now has the virus, and experts warn that fewer than half actually know they do.

Dangerous drug injecting habits like shared needles along with stigma are helping HIV spread.

After Fiji’s national emergency declaration, it has now passed an act in its Parliament to give the Government more powers to tackle the crisis, with measures including expanded testing and faster access to treatment.

Credit: Michael Szönyi/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Two thirds of all new cases last year were people aged under 34, according to the latest statistics.

Medics say they’re also seeing teenagers and younger children affected by injecting drugs.

And there are warnings about a hugely concerning trend of drug use called ‘bluetoothing’, or ‘hotspotting’, a dangerous alleged practice where users inject the blood of people who are already intoxicated to get their high.

Experts say this practice could be behind the surge in cases, that Fiji has the tools to control the spread, but that its challenge is now to convince young people to use these services.

In this episode of the breakdown, we unpack why the virus has spread so quickly, why young people are at the very heart of the crisis, and whether the country can actually bring this epidemic under control.

We also speak to Eugene Lynch, Director of Delivery at the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK’s leading HIV charity.

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