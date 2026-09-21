Over the weekend, Donald Trump came back around to a fix for the Iran war he’d mooted before: the prospect of simply “wiping out” Iran.

He told a Fox News reporter that he was in “deciding mode”; that the question was, “if and when do I blow the entire nation up?”

In case that sounded a tad on the genocidal side, Trump also intimated he would “probably” be open to meeting Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week (best filed, perhaps, under “believe it when we see it”).

Incidentally, the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, remains barred from entry to New York for UNGA, as he was last year. Unlike the president of the country with which the United States is mired in the war it launched, with Israel, in February.

That none of this seems particularly confounding says a lot about where we find ourselves, 19 months into Trump’s second term.

Trump changes his mind

The war itself, though, is only becoming more complex, with another front now active in Yemen, and the President appearing to vacillate on what to do about it.

Houthi forces have swept south, down Yemen’s Red Sea coast, giving them greater access to, and potentially control of, the Bab al-Mandab Strait. They’ve pledged to prevent all Saudi shipping from entering or leaving the Red Sea.

The New York Times reports that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, called Trump on Thursday, appealing for US military action on the Saudi side, against the Houthis, and that Trump was minded to agree.

But on Sunday, he changed his mind, even as munitions were being loaded onto US planes, and called off the strikes.

The UN says 700 people have been killed and 130,000 displaced in the fighting between Houthi and Yemeni forces.

Oil operations disrupted

The Houthis have launched missiles deep into Saudi territory, as well as disrupting the Saudi Red Sea oil operation. Riyadh has cancelled several shipments to Europe slated for this month and next.

Their east-west pipeline was shut down by a drone attack, launched from Iraq, earlier this month, temporarily ending what had been at least a four-million-barrel-a-day bypass to the Strait of Hormuz.

For now, it seems, the bypass is being bypassed: nearly three million barrels a day of Saudi oil reportedly coming out through Hormuz, via the costly and precarious system of ship-to-ship transfers at sea, overseen by the US Navy.

But as Saudi Arabia’s repeated calls for US help attest, that doesn’t solve the problem.

The Houthis may have been prompted to accelerate their assault by their allies in Iran, but they have their own aims and demands.

‘Little reason to back down’

They want an end to Saudi restrictions on ports and airports, as well as an end to broader Saudi support for Yemen’s official Government. And they’re currently winning on the battlefield, with little reason to back down.

It’s the latest gordian component in a series of interlocking standoffs, brought on by the war.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has announced his latest bid to shift the economic deadlock: grounding all Iranian airlines from Wednesday, by denying any airport or company that services them access to the US dollar system.

But Iran has shown its ability to deal economic damage, too. Its actions in the Strait of Hormuz, its attacks on shipping and infrastructure, have all driven up the price of oil, the cost of US borrowing, US inflation and interest rates, as the midterm elections loom closer.

All of which must have weighed on the mind of an unpopular President in “deciding mode” this weekend, as he assessed whether to re-escalate an unpopular war on a new front.

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