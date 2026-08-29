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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 29

My guess is that Netanyahu has whispered something disturbingly significant into Trump's ear. Something like: ‘The assassin never missed his mark by grazing your ear. He did exactly as he was instructed to do. JFK never received the same second chance as you.’ ... And/or Netanyahu showed Donald the Mossad’s Trump Files with all of the (what remains of his) career/reputation etcetera destroying information.

Meanwhile, Donald promptly bends over for Netanyahu's Israel, gets back up, wipes himself, then unconditionally rearms the Israel Defense Forces with American state-of-the-art American-taxpayer-supplied weaponry to indiscriminately use against innocent non-combatants, notably children, and other foreign parties Israel deems a threat.

In 2002, Netanyahu implored the United States Congress to invade Iraq because, he alleged, Baghdad was developing weapons of mass destruction. This, of course, was utter BS; however, the brutal damage had largely already been done, mostly to innocent Iraqi men, women and children. More recently, he's pulling the same stunt with Iran's nuclear energy production.

Consecutive U.S. administrations consistently drink the Israeli state's used bathwater. PM Netanyahu is the greatest warmonger of all (with the Mossad being an evil, insidious lot) yet still has the most powerful foreign connections acting as his puppets, notably the Trump administration.

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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 29

If/when Iran militarily surrenders to U.S./Western forces thus big corporate interests, soon-enough afterwards it will also be compelled to surrender access to much of its vast fossil fuel reserves to American and British ‘energy’ companies. Those corporations, and likely Israel’s government/interests as well, know there's still much to be effectively appropriated. And it’s understandably probable that those corporate fossil-fuel interests would like Iran’s government to fall thus re-enabling their access to Iran’s resources.

The U.S./British invasion and occupation of Iraq (2003-11) very likely were viciously violent acts largely motivated by such Western insatiable corporate greed. According to AI Overview (for what it's worth), “some [U.S.] companies did secure lucrative contracts for oil services and exploration in Iraq following the war.” Also, “British oil companies, particularly BP, significantly benefited from the Iraq War by gaining access to and exploiting Iraq's vast oil reserves.”

Yet, I read/heard nothing in the mainstream (Western) news-media about these post-war foreign fossil-fuel-corporation incursions into Iraq; and I doubt that the morally-/ethically-challenged news outlets would objectively/fully report on similar big-business incursions into any post-war-defeated Iran.

There has been, and almost certainly will continue to be, an overly predictable American-UK proclivity for sanctioning Iran, its officials and even their allies since the Iranian Revolution, sanctions resulting in, among other negative impacts, reduced oil production revenue by the country long-demonized by much of the West.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution's expulsion of major Western nations was in large part due to British and American companies exploiting Iran's plentiful fossil fuel. The expulsion may have been a big-profit-losing lesson learned by the ‘energy’-corporation heads, one that they, via intense lobbyist influence over the U.S. and British federal governments thus militaries, would resist reoccurring to them anywhere globally. ... But, unlike Israel, Iran seems to not have the right to defend itself.

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