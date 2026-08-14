Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Wildfires break out across UK amid record high temperature

An amber extreme heat warning from the Met Office on Thursday covered a huge area of Central England, stretching from London to Sheffield.

The temperature at Kew reached 38.1C, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Across the country, the tinder dry conditions also meant fire crews had to deal with numerous wild fire outbreaks.

The UK’s fifth heatwave of the year has been made made more extreme by fossil fuel pollution and is not just causing problems for humans - zoos are also having to adapt to care for their animals.

Syria issues death sentence for former president Assad

Bashar al-Assad has been sentenced to death by a Syrian court.

The former dictator, who fled to Moscow when his regime was toppled in 2024, was accused of war crimes, torture and crimes against humanity.

But what hope is there for him to return to Syria and face justice?

Drugs, poverty and the collapse of UK’s seaside towns

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to revive the high street, which he says had been “hollowed out” by decades of decline.

The downturn in recent years has been felt by many, and the dark underbelly that has developed in some areas has been explored by this programme extensively - in particular the link between high street vape shops, organised crime, and child exploitation.

So, with summer in full swing, are the holiday towns of our most scenic areas still a draw, or have years of deprivation led to the seaside losing its sparkle?

For the latest in Channel 4 News’ Home Truths series, Joe Johnson is in Devon, exploring the coastal towns of Torquay and Ilfracombe.

Torbay Council later told us: “For a variety of reasons it is not always possible for us to provide accommodation for some individuals with their particular circumstances, but we still try and help as much as is possible with their needs”.

AI safety expert: ‘We should’ve stopped a long time ago’

AI is increasingly being used to find vulnerabilities, exploit networks and carry out cyberattacks - but how autonomous are these systems, really?

On this episode of The Fourcast, Matt Frei asks whether we are approaching a world where AI agents can conduct cyberattacks with little or no human intervention. Could AI maintain access to a network, evade attempts to shut it down or even copy itself?

Matt is joined by AI safety expert and author of Considerations on the AI Endgame, Dr Roman V Yampolskiy, and Katie Moussouris, founder and chief executive of Luta Security and a former contributor to the US Government’s Hack the Pentagon programme.

They discuss the latest AI hacking incidents, whether governments need tougher regulation, who should be responsible when AI causes harm, and whether AI could ultimately become both the biggest cyber threat - and the best defence against it.

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment