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Phil Butt's avatar
Phil Butt
21h

Better late than never - but much better to boycott and sanction this vicious regime and call it out for what it is.

Of course we were the architects of the creation of this monster that has unleashed so much suffering on the Palestinian people.

The very least we can do is to help with the mplementation of the two state solution.

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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
3h

A controversial view, I realise, but not an isolated one, eg: Gideon Levy, Haaretz columnist: a one-state, not a two-state solution. B/round: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One-state_solution

Gideon Levys' latest: *...settlements are not an independent political entity. When Europe imposed sanctions on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, it also imposed sanctions on the occupier, Russia. How can you only punish the settlers without imposing penalties against those who initiated the settlements, fund them and defend and support them, namely the government of Israel?*

https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/2026-09-10/ty-article-opinion/.premium/easy-when-you-know-the-rules-britain-is-playing-the-same-old-sanctions-game/000001a0-874f-d219-a3ed-bfdfd50b0000

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