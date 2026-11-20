Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

GTA 6 is finally out - was it worth the wait?

How did Grand Theft Auto become bigger than just a game?

Thirteen years in the making, GTA 6 has been dubbed the biggest release of all time.

It’s thought to have cost more $1bn to produce. And it cost businesses millions more, as players across the world booked the day off for what might just be the most hyped launch in history.

In this episode of the breakdown, we take a deep dive into the famous and controversial franchise and speak to YouTuber Jelle van Vucht, who runs the Jelly YouTube channel.

We look at how Grand Theft Auto became a billion-dollar, cross-generational phenomenon, and whether - after 13 years of waiting for the sequel - anything can actually live up to all this hype.

Four men convicted of sexually abusing woman drugged by husband

Warning: viewers may find some of the details in this report distressing

Joanne Young is a woman whose name will now go down alongside that of Gisele Pelicot for being a symbol of courage.

This week's conviction of the four men who sexually abused her while she was drugged by her husband has echoes of that case in France two years ago which resonated around the world.

Her husband and another man had already pleaded guilty.

Gisele Pelicot said back then that shame must change sides. Joanne Young, who waived her anonymity and was commended by the judge for her bravery, embodied that promise.

If you've been affected by the details of Joanne Young's case, then help is available. Visit channel4.com/support

Ukraine strikes Putin’s prized Crimea bridge into Russia

A Ukrainian drone blew up part of Russia's vital Kerch bridge linking Crimea to the Russian Federation this week. On the same night, the Russians targeted bridges in Kyiv.

The strike badly damaged the Crimean bridge prized by President Putin, with a section collapsing into the Kerch Strait and damaging the rail bridge next to it, according to Ukrainian officials. It was Ukraine's second strike on the bridge in two days.

Russian forces also hit two major bridges in Kyiv, along with other critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.

They also attacked facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro.

Myanmar committed genocide - top UN court ruling

Warning: there are distressing images in this report.

The International Court of Justice court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

It was the first time a state has ever been found guilty of the crime by an international court.

In 2017, a violent Myanmar military campaign forced more than 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine State across the border into Bangladesh.

The influx created the massive camps in Cox’s Bazar which house over 1 million refugees.

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