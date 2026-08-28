Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
7dEdited

For those interested in the social history, I can recommend the book "Homecoming" by Colin Grant, which examines the Windrush experience 70 years on, and the origins of the Notting Hill Carnival including interviews with Claudia Jones herself.

https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/438097/homecoming-by-colin-grant/9781784709136

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture