I recently asked my dad when was the first time he took me to the Notting Hill Carnival. It took a while to get an answer but we worked it back together and he said 1993. I was six.

From an early age, I knew the carnival was an important part of my Caribbean heritage and my family’s legacy.

Both sets of my grandparents are from the Windrush Generation. My mother’s side first settled in Hackney, East London with other Guyanese arrivals. But my dad’s parents, who were from Barbados, went to Notting Hill and Paddington.

Many people were drawn to these areas because of the cheap accommodation there, with multi-occupied housing that actually allowed Caribbean people to rent homes in a post-World War Two era.

It’s an area that has deep roots for many from the Black Caribbean community. A history that encompasses joy, laughter but also trauma, and that’s how carnival actually got its origins.

Roots of carnival

Going back to 1950s Britain, where racial tensions were high, a series of events became the blueprint for what we now know as carnival. This was a time when some white people refused to rent to black people. There were groups who supported far-right policies like those espoused by Oswald Mosley’s Union Party. They attacked and harassed their black neighbours.

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Race riots broke out in both Nottingham and Notting Hill in 1958. A Trinidadian human rights activist called Claudia Jones wanted to hold an event to bring people together and celebrate Caribbean culture, and she did so in 1959.

The following year, though, there was the murder of Kelso Cochrane - a 32-year-old carpenter who emigrated from Antigua and was murdered on the streets of Notting Hill. Two men - named at the time as Patrick Digby and John Breagan - were arrested but released without charge. No one was ever charged with Cochrane’s murder.

Bringing the community together

Rather than letting tragic events further increase tension, organisers tried to find ways to bring the community together.

Using Claudia Jones’ initial indoor party as a springboard, a street festival was born.

The first outdoor street party was then held in 1966 after being organised by local social worker and community activist, Rhaune Laslett.

Most years of carnival have been relatively peaceful except in 1976. There was a riot when police clashed with carnival goers against a backdrop of anger about their tactics. Dozens of people were arrested.

In 2024, two people were killed in the vicinity of the event, including young mother Cher Maximen. The killing led to renewed scrutiny of carnival, but her parents said the underlying problem of knife crime should be tackled. They went on to say that “carnival is not what killed her”.

‘60 years strong’

The largest street party in Europe has now been going for 60 years, and organisers say it’s still going strong, with around two million people expected to attend over the two days.

Allyson Williams, pictured above on the left, who received an MBE for decades of service in the NHS, has been involved in the carnival since the 1970s, a midwife whose husband had a band.

“To see it develop is remarkable and I’m very proud,” she told me. “It’s been tough at times and the press have been negative, we’ve really had to fight.”

When I asked her if carnival would be going for another 60 years she told me without hesitation, “Yes of course, we can’t go backwards.”

Notting Hill Carnival: 60 years of Europe’s biggest street festival

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