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I am Boxer's avatar
I am Boxer
Aug 21

I don't think Burnham will last long. He doesn't seem to be making any decisions that are going to make any real difference to any one in this country . Well for working and middle class people, by doing nothing he is just keeping the rich rich.

He is sucking up to the royals by dodging the question about if one of the illegal dumps on Duchy land will be paid by us to be cleaned up even though it should be the owners. He also dodged the question about the spare and his family moving back to the UK (still keeping Thier house in America, so now he has 3 or 4 places to live) and who will pay for security even though they won't be working royals.

Don't worry Andy you're knighthood is in the post.

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