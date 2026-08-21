Welcome to Your Week In 4, your quick, curated catch-up on the week’s standout stories from Channel 4 News.

Each week, our team hand-picks four of the most compelling reports - from in-depth investigations and powerful interviews to moments that sparked national conversation.

Whether you missed them the first time or just want to see the highlights that matter most, Your Week In 4 brings the best of Channel 4 News straight to your inbox - sharp, insightful, inspiring and ready to read and watch in minutes.

Will there ever be peace for Palestinians in the West Bank?

Everyone’s talking about peace in Gaza - but what about the occupied West Bank?

Over the last week, dozens of Israeli settlers have besieged three Palestinian homes on the edge of Qusra village in the occupied West Bank.

About 15 Palestinians have been trapped in their homes without power or water.

Last week, America’s Middle East Envoy, Jared Kushner - who is also Donald Trump’s son-in-law - was back in the region to restart Gaza peace talks.

But, as Channel 4 News explored in an episode of the breakdown, nobody seems to be talking about peace in the West Bank.

Inside Iran: How people live with daily impact of war

These are the consequences of President Trump’s war on Iran - as told by Iranians.

After almost six months of war, once promised liberation from an oppressive regime and now living under a never-ending threat of American bombardment and blockade, we have the rarely heard voices of ordinary Iranians.

The constant threat that the war could restart has brought the country to a virtual standstill.

Not knowing what will happen tomorrow means Iranians are not making plans, can’t find work and are living with a stagnating economy.

Zelenskyy faces election challenge, new corruption claims

Ukraine is taking the war to Russia like never before, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had his worst week at home since the beginning of the conflict.

Earlier this week, Mykhailo Fedorov, the young defence minister who was sacked last month despite being widely credited for developing Ukraine's successful drone programme, threw down the gauntlet.



In a video address, he accused Zelenskyy’s government of corruption and called for fresh elections, despite all the difficulties of conducting a poll in the middle of a hot conflict.

And things got worse for Zelenskyy when corruption investigators said their latest suspects include a deputy head of the presidential office.

Ironically an early election has always been one of Russia's demands. But unlike in Russia, the results in Ukraine are less predictable.

How Burnham plans to stop the UK’s illegal waste dumps

Is Andy Burnham’s rubbish plan any good?

The Prime Minister wants to take on illegal dumping gangsters - but first the taxpayer has to pay to clean up their mess.

For months, Channel 4 News has been investigating vast dumping grounds around the country and a system that lumps landowners with the clean-up bill.

Now Andy Burnham says the Environment Agency will get extra support - he’ll get the criminals to pay, and the National Crime Agency will be involved in the investigations.

It comes just months after Sir Keir Starmer unveiled his crackdown on illegal waste. So can Burnham win the war on waste, or has this plan just been recycled?

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