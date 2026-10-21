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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
13h

The only question that matters imo is how Trump can be removed. His latest gratuitous onslaught on journalists/others during yesterday's WH briefing yesterday was ugly, unhinged and outside any definition of decent, respectful behaviour - link here to a cut of it by the outstanding independent journo Aaron Ruper's must-follow (imo) Bluesky account. London-based German journo/commentator Annette Dittert put it succinctly: 'How a country is unable to get rid of someone like this is beyond me'. https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mydgzgvnhc2q

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Tony Fox's avatar
Tony Fox
13h

However if the Democrats don't win, I would say both houses, then America is lost as a liberal democracy and the whole western block is rudderless. Better a Democratic failure or less than a perfect performance than Trump's power maintained like now.

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