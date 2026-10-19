Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob's avatar
Rob
4h

The world is governed by big business. Country governments are "owned" by these businesses or multi billionaires or despots (like Trump, Putin, Netanyahu etc).

The destruction of western democracies, where free at the point of need public services are increasingly being privatised for profit, will bring about widespread disaffection and radical protest.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture