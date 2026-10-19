By Georg von Harrach

From Lisbon to Paris and from Brussels to Tirana, several European cities have been marred by weeks of demonstrations and rioting.

Across Europe, by some estimates, one million people were out on the streets this weekend. Is it a coincidence that they are happening at the same time? Or is there a common thread?

France

What started in September as protests by French teenagers about poor facilities and shortages of teachers in schools has morphed into wider discontent about a lack of job opportunities for young people, concerns about the economy and frustration with the Government.

But largely peaceful demonstrations have turned into violent rioting, which the government says has been fuelled by social media and misinformation.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has agreed to work with students to address some of their concerns and has promised to increase student representation on school boards.

Dozens of shops have reportedly been smashed up, with many looted. On Saturday, the town hall in the city of Limoges was set ablaze, destroying its 19th century bell tower.

Belgium

As is often the case, it did not take long for student protests in France to spread to their French-speaking counterparts across the border in Belgium.

Credit: Shutterstock

In the capital, Brussels, demonstrations turned violent, with 150 people arrested on Saturday. There have also been protests in Liege and other French-speaking cities.

The Dutch-speaking part of Belgium, Flanders, has been largely unaffected.

Italy

On Friday, students took to the streets in Italy as part of a “No Meloni Day”, in protest at Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Government. As estimated 400,000 people took part in the demonstrations.

Although the complaints started with education, demonstrators in Italy have expressed broader discontent about the government and the economy.

The rising cost of living is also a concern here. And that’s a topic that more echoes the demonstrations in Spain than France.

“To demonstrate is a right. To lay our cities to waste is not,” Meloni said over the weekend.

Spain

In Spain, protests started last month following the eviction of an elderly woman who could no longer afford the rent on her central Madrid apartment.

It touched a nerve with people concerned about a lack of affordable housing and a growing cost of living crisis.

Credit: Shutterstock

The minority Socialist government subsequently tried to change the law to increase renters’ rights. After losing the vote, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called an early general election to be held in November.

Portugal

In neighbouring Portugal, housing is also an issue.

House prices in Lisbon are rising faster than anywhere else in the EU and the problem has been further exacerbated by Airbnb-style lettings reducing the supply of apartments.

Several tens of thousands of people marched through the centre of the capital on Saturday.

The Portuguese government has previously taken a hard line, insisting it “will not give in to shouts from the street”.

Credit: Shutterstock

The rising cost of fuel, as a result of Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East, is also causing discontent and hardship in the poorest country in western Europe.

Albania

At the other end of Europe, there have also been widespread demonstrations. And although here too it is economic, it is also highly political.

Anti-government protesters accuse Prime Minister Edi Rama’s administration of corruption, which it denies, and they are calling for him to resign.

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It started in the summer when it came to light that Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was the financial backer of a planned multi-billion dollar coastal resort.



There are concerns the development could damage a nature reserve.

Protests have spread to the capital Tirana, becoming increasingly violent in recent days.

Prime Minister Rama has vowed to stay in post.

Serbia

There have been two years of student-led protests in Serbia.

They started after a railway station canopy collapsed, killing 16 people, leading to accusations of negligence.

Aleksandar Vucic, pictured above, resigned as president last month.

Parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday and Vucic wants to win so that he can become prime minister and face down the students.

Common thread?

The sheer number of demonstrations taking place across many - but not all - parts of Europe in recent weeks is unusual, albeit not unprecedented.

And while the reasons behind the unrest may vary - from housing to education, cost of living to political discontent - it is clear that a strong common factor is economics.

Many European countries are experiencing sustained low growth, stymied by the war in Ukraine, the Middle East, Trump tariffs and rivalry with China.

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At the same time, the level of national debt has grown eye-wateringly high, particularly in France.

On Friday, the IMF warned that all the current factors are making Europe’s economy “fragile”.

Governments must “tread carefully”, it said.

The same could be said for the way they respond to the demonstrations.

France expected to declare state of emergency after violent protests

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