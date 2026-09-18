By Georg von Harrach

Not all superheroes wear capes and yet when Mark Carney walked into the chamber of the European Parliament yesterday, he may as well have been.

Prime Minister of a vast but sparsely populated country on the other side of the planet from Europe, the former governor of the Bank of England seems an unlikely hero of the free world.

And yet Carney was there, in the heart of the EU, getting superstar treatment and setting out a vision for what he called a new “just, stable and prosperous world order”, with Canada and the European Union at its heart.

Trumpian United States

The elephant in the room: Donald Trump. Without ever naming the President of the United States, Carney dug into Trumpian philosophies that Carney, pictured below, said were at odds with the values that have defined the west since the Second World War.



“Today our societies are being battered by new storms: the disruption caused by climate change, the erosion of democratic norms, the weaponisation of trade. The multilateral organisations we used to count on, have been weakened,” he told members of the European Parliament.

Carney didn’t name his enemies in the speech which, to be sure, also included the likes of Russia, Iran and China.

But tariff-loving, climate change sceptic Donald Trump - the man who has set up a Board of Peace that many fear undermines the UN - was clearly in Carney’s sight.

On Wednesday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pictured below, offered to grant Canada ‘associate membership’ of the European Union.



It’s a concept that doesn’t exist in EU law and there are many questions about what it will involve, but the message is clear - that the EU and Canada should be drawn ever closer together in what von der Leyen called an “alliance for the future”.

Ireland’s Europe Minister, Thomas Byrne, said it was not about creating an anti-Trump system.

“America is very important”, he told Channel 4 News, “but there is a division, there’s no question about that.”

But Trump’s reaction to the idea was seething.

“If I think it is at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs, or stop trading with Europe,” he threatened.



The French Foreign Minister hit back on Canada’s behalf: “It is the sovereign choice of states that decide to link their destinies together,” said Jean-Noël Barrot.

EU’s 28th member state?

So, what could Canada’s ‘associate membership’ look like?

The EU and Canada already have an extensive trade agreement which, according to the European Commission, has increased EU exports by 75% in less than a decade.

Canadian scientists already participate in the EU’s multi-billion research programme. And there’s a security partnership, signed last year, which allows Canada to participate in the EU’s €150 billion defence spending programme.

Mark Carney said Canada would not be joining the EU. But he set out a long wish list. Some of which sound very much like wishful thinking.



It could include deals on critical minerals for chips and electric cars, coordinated rules for trying to control artificial intelligence, new exports of LNG and hydrogen, space research, more access to EU funds, closer defence cooperation, a deal on financial services and even freer trade, except sensitive agricultural products.

Canada could also take part in the EU’s student exchange programme, Erasmus+. And he said “we should deepen our people to people ties, allowing our youth to work, study and live where they want on either side of the Atlantic”.

If Canada achieved all that, the UK Government would be green with envy. The British have been trying to reach agreement on a youth mobility scheme with the EU for more than a year and have so far failed to find common ground.

It’s a reminder that Canada’s aspiration could yet get bogged down in negotiations. Any deal would require a vote in the Canadian parliament, he admitted later.

According to Carney, “informal discussions” with some EU leaders have already taken place. He promised to “hammer down on details” at an EU-Canada summit in Montreal next month.

“This alliance is a positive process. That’s my response to the American president,” Carney said in French in a press conference after his speech.

“It’s a positive thing. A stronger, more resilient, more sovereign Canada will be a more effective partner with the United States. Same would go with the European Union.”

Like-minded partners

“I’m not proposing a third block in order to become a great power rival, only with better manners,” he said with a wry smile. But it’s clear that Carney’s aspirations are broader than with the EU alone.

“We are pursuing resilience so no-one, no-one, can control our open markets, impair our sovereignty, threaten our territorial integrity or undermine our freedoms, our democracies, our rule of law,” he said, jabbing his finger against the podium and receiving rapturous applause from MEPs.

“A Canada-EU alliance would create a beacon for other democracies,” he promised.

Trump lashes out as EU seeks closer ties with Canada

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