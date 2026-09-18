Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
1h

I wrote about this over a year ago and still nobody in our government has raised their eyes above the navel of Westminster. When will people wake up, the world has changed where we the U.K. have single-handedly ostracised ourselves from any real meaningful trading alliances to the point that we are now in a non virtuous downward spiral politically and economically which makes us ripe to be picked off by the far right. Be careful what you vote for!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture