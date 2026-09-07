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Adrian Lyons's avatar
Adrian Lyons
2d

‘Also chilling are its proposals on law and order, which include plans to establish a “volunteer citizen patrol”, a kind of state-supported vigilante group, to “contribute to greater safety, cleanliness and order”.’ Chilling indeed and similar to what far right extremist Reform is doing through its control of Essex County Council.

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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
2d

Total: 72,468,900

That is the official war dead from WW2.

Let’s all think about that when we are unhappy with the current political situation in our relative countries.

The USA has already shown how a populist party wishes to show its power at home and abroad by warmongering internationally and rounding up its citizens and deporting those they don’t like because of their colour and stifling debate by manipulating the media.

It started in Germany in the 1930’s where that monster is rising again.

Reform in this country are following the same playbook.

They are inspiring the recent thuggery on our streets and ports, but don’t be misled, there are powerful, rich people behind all this who wish to sculpt the world in their own self interest.

They are not on our side or the side of our country. They only wish for power and money to further theirs and their own peoples advancement, because they believe they can rule the rest of us with impunity.

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