By Georg von Harrach

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looks set to take power in a German federal state for the first time. The party came first - by a country kilometre - in yesterday’s election in Saxony-Anhalt.

But preliminary results suggest the AfD - with 43.8% of the vote - will fall just short of enough seats to govern alone. The AfD’s party leader in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, has ruled out a minority administration.

The party was officially designated right-wing extremist last year by the German intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Last time the AfD came close to power, in the state of Thuringia in 2024, the centre-right CDU was able to cobble together enough support from others, including the centre-left SPD, to keep the far right out of office.

But the Brandmauer (firewall) maintained by centrist parties against the AfD seems to be crumbling.

The numbers simply do not stack up to do that this time.

Worst CDU result since German reunification

In Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU’s vote has been halved - its worst result since German reunification - and it would take an unholy coalition with all the other parties to squeeze past the AfD.

This morning, the smaller populist party, BSW, indicated that it would abstain in any vote, seemingly clearing the way for the AfD’s Ulrich Siegmund, pictured below, to become Minister-President of the state government.

Germany’s states have significant powers over education, culture and police. Foreign affairs and defence is in the hands of the federal government in Berlin.

In the election in Saxony-Anhalt, Alternative for Germany stood on a platform of populist nationalistic ideals, anti-immigration, strong law and order and economic “reindustrialisation”.

Unemployment in Saxony-Anhalt stands at around 8.1%, compared to an average of 6.4% across Germany as a whole.

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Heavy industry - especially around what is dubbed the Chemical Triangle - has been hit by a fall in German exports, war in the Middle East and Trump tariffs.

Earlier this year, two major car part manufacturers in the area fell into administration with more than one thousand jobs on the line and hundreds more in the supply chain at risk.

Moratorium on immigration

The AfD blames migrants and failures of the “old parties”, which it says have turned their backs on local enterprise in favour of attracting multinationals to the region.

Ulrich Siegmund told Matt Frei, Europe Editor of Channel 4 News, that its policy of “remigration” would lead to migrants being ejected, but those with German citizenship “would not be deported”.

The AfD manifesto chapter on the economy is illustrated with a pencil drawing of a smiling lederhosen-clad man next to an equally content looking mechanic set against a background of the fairytale castle at Wernigerode.

And the party’s solutions appear to be equally idealistic, centred around a moratorium on immigration, dropping climate goals and restarting imports of cheap oil from Russia.

How much it can do at a state level will be limited, but winning Saxony-Anhalt will also give the AfD more seats in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house, where it will be able to cause headaches for the federal government.

The election result has also buoyed the party for its national ambitions, where polls put it only slightly behind the combined support of the centre-right CDU-CSU and centre-left SPD parties.

Ahead of the election, the Trump administration squarely put its support behind the AfD. After the party’s overnight success, congratulations also came from Moscow.

In Europe, the reaction has been more chilly.

‘Populist wave’

“Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the triumph of the AfD in Germany,” said Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

French Economy Minister, Roland Lescure, called it a “very, very worrying signal”.

Europe faces a “major challenge in the face of a populist wave which is spreading around the world,” he warned in an interview on French radio this morning.

France is itself gearing up for a major election when Emmanuel Macron leaves office next year.

A recent poll suggested that far-right leader Marine Le Pen would be able to beat any of the other presidential candidates currently in the frame.

But Le Pen, pictured below in 2019 with far-right allies, including the AfD, has since distanced herself from the party, with which, she said, she had “blatant disagreement”.

Whereas she has tried to move her party away from its fascist links, the AfD continues to nod to its.

Saxony-Anhalt is the birthplace of Bauhaus modernist architecture, a style that the AfD says “violated the human need for security and comfort”, in an echo of the Nazis, who denigrated and then banned it in the 1930s.

Also chilling are its proposals on law and order, which include plans to establish a “volunteer citizen patrol”, a kind of state-supported vigilante group, to “contribute to greater safety, cleanliness and order”.

In education, too, the AfD has pledged to reframe history in classrooms across Saxony-Anhalt to put Germany’s Nazi past in a wider context.

“We have a history full of highs and lows, with bright and dark chapters,” Ulrich Siegmund told Channel 4 News. “Our task as a nation is to look at this history as a whole.”

Could a far-right party win power in a German state for the first time since Nazis?

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