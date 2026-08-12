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Kay Slade's avatar
Kay Slade
Aug 13

I love Ch 4 News and it is my go to news channel - they always challenge properly those who need to be challenged - that is what proper journalists do!

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Tree Staunton's avatar
Tree Staunton
Aug 12

I’m glad to see that channel 4 is able to write truths that the BBC cannot.

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