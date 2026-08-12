When I was in Israel in March covering the first month of the Iran war - the one that was supposed to last a few weeks at most and reshape the Middle East - I couldn’t help but notice a giant digital poster of Donald Trump glowering at the traffic on the main Tel Aviv Jerusalem Highway.

“Thank you, President Trump! Let’s get the job done!”

The job in question was the Iran war that both leaders - Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu - had started on 28 February.

Even though this latest conflict had sent Israelis to their shelters several times a day and night, and caused some destruction, the war was deemed necessary and even popular.

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In their unique alliance, Trump and Netanyahu would finally remove the Ayatollahs from power and remove a threat to Israel that could prove to be existential.

Except that war aim remains unfinished business.

The Iranian regime is now in the hands of even more hard-bitten hardliners from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and America’s war aims have been reduced to achieving something that wasn’t even an issue before 28 February and barely concerns Israel anyway.

Strait of Hormuz

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The war is now about a goal that was unnecessary before the conflict started. The war has strengthened the regime by showing it how an economic chokepoint is a far more effective weapon of blackmail than a nuclear bomb.

And in the process, America - the mightiest military on the planet - has been reminded of its limitations, has lost trust with its allies in the Gulf, insulted its friends in Europe and run down its crucial supply of patriot missiles and other interceptor weapons to dangerously low levels.

Beijing and Moscow are taking note.

Trump has been humiliated by the regime that he had vowed to obliterate six months ago. Even those Israelis who never liked Trump must have thought of him as a friend and a protector of Israel. They will be having their doubts.

Netanyahu’s political life

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is fighting for his political life in the upcoming election. His popularity, which was already on the wane before 7 October 2023, has never fully recovered.

The accusations of corruption against him and his family refuse to go away. Israelis have not forgotten his attempts to reform the judiciary to potentially benefit him.

Remember the mass rallies in Tel Aviv before the attack. Even Israelis who think that their country has been singled out unfairly for criticism in global public opinion, even if they abhor the arrest warrant for their leader at the International Criminal Court, the fact is that Netanyahu is a wanted man in much of the world, whose travel schedule and map of destinations has been shrunk by the warrant for his arrest.

Israelis are not comfortable being a pariah state in Europe and the US.

Peace plan rejected

All the above is the context in which Trump’s 15-point Gaza Board of Peace disarmament plan landed last week.

Trump trumpeted it like the latest magic potion. Hamas finally agreed to it after some arm twisting, and the Israeli far-right in the cabinet could be relied upon to dismiss it. This is what they did - and this week Netanyahu agreed with them, saying the plan was unworkable. Thanks, but no thanks.

If Trump was upset, he didn’t show it. In fact, he shrugged his shoulders when asked by a reporter and said: “I don’t care!” Perhaps.

The Israeli Prime Minister would rather upset Trump than his own extremist coalition partners who seemed to have been calling the shots ever since 7 October 2023. This may help him to cobble together a ruling coalition.

But I wouldn’t bank on it. The tragedy is manyfold.

Israel is losing support amongst Democrats, who increasingly see the Netanyahu government as a genocidal regime. Primary elections are won in New York, and Michigan, by opposing America’s support for Israel. Many in the MAGA base agree. Even the evangelical American Christians are beginning to cool on Israel.

And when American Jews like Rahm Emmanuel, Obama’s former chief of staff, declare that military aid for Israel should stop, as he prepares what looks like a presidential run, then every Israeli government is in trouble. Jerusalem is in danger of losing its only true friend and protector.

Grim reality

The far bigger tragedy is that the Palestinians in Gaza are still far away from a return to some kind of normality, let alone a horizon of dignity that might involve a state, as promised in the 15- plan and as rejected by Netanyahu.

Meanwhile annexation of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank by the settlers at gun point continues unabated and unimpeded. It is illegal under international and even Israeli law. But no one in the government is doing anything to stop it.

The two extremist ministers Ben Gavir and Smotrich who Netanyahu continues to want to please are themselves settlers.

This is the grim reality, colliding with Trump’s erratic phantasies, at a time of growing conflict in the Middle East.

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