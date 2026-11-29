Six months ago, Andy Burnham was not Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He was the “Mayor of a town”, to quote the US President - Greater Manchester Mayor to be precise.

It was another town in Greater Manchester however that had Mr Burnham’s immediate attention, even if there was a bigger goal behind his standing in the Makerfield by-election.

As he set out on the campaign trail one Saturday morning in May, our paths unexpectedly crossed. He had a pie in his hand; I had a microphone in mine. It was quite the spectacle.

The future Prime Minister agreed to a quick interview, during which he stated that the “deindustrialisation and privatisation” of Britain had left areas like Makerfield “without good jobs and people unable to afford the basics.”

Fast forward a couple of months and in his first speech in Downing Street (no pie in hand this time), Burnham spoke of “reindustrialising Britain using public procurement to back British industry”.

And since then, the PM has repeatedly called for reindustrialisation.

‘ A transformation’

It made us think, what does that actually look like? And is often the case in politics, have we heard it before?

After all, Harold Wilson was talking about reindustrialisation in the 1960s...

The story of former coal mining towns and their post-industrial decline is well told.

Blyth, in Northeast England, is a classic example. It has been said that in 1961 it was the busiest port in England, shipping more than six million tonnes of coal.

When the final pit shut here in the 1980s, unemployment went through the roof.

Less well told is how places like Blyth have adapted. It’s not about the mining they’ve lost, but what they are now doing.

Martin Lawlor is Chief Executive of the Port of Blyth and says there has been a transformation.

He said: “We’ve reinvented ourselves once in terms of a major paper port from Scandinavia, then as that fell away the offshore wind and clean energy sector has become a real growth area for us from 2000s onwards when we had the very first two turbines in the UK just off the coast and it’s been real growth since then.”

Already happening

In many ways, Blyth symbolises reindustrialisation. It’s not just about wind energy. Former PM Boris Johnson came to the town in 2021 and visited a high-tech manufacturing firm called Tharsus.

Indeed, the previous Conservative government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda shares common ground with Andy Burnham’s reindustrialisation plans. Both policies had regional inequality at their core, even if the proposed solutions differ.

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Five years after Johnson’s visit, we’re on the same factory floor with Managing Director Dave Swan, pictured below, who says reindustrialisation is already happening.

He told us: “We’re getting quite a few different companies coming to us with robots and automation in the agricultural world, even from outside the UK. One of our main customers is a Brazilian startup doing robotics and coming all the way to the UK to help them create their robots and ship that to them.”

So, if reindustrialisation is Blyth’s present, then what of its future?

Skills shortages

Back at the Port of Blyth, the wind blows in opportunity but brings with it challenges for businesses too. They come in the form of prohibitively high energy costs and skills shortages.

Paul Cottiss from Northumberland Skills explained: “In offshore wind alone there’ll be a shortfall of 70,000 technicians or engineers by 2030. There’s not 70,000 people with the skills set at home waiting for a phone call to come in to work, so the skills shortage is real.”

Not to mention the NEETs crisis of course.

“There’s never been a shortage of young people keen to move into industry”, Cottiss added.

The optimism around the possibilities reindustrialisation offers towns like Blyth is countered by scepticism too.

People here know there is much work to do, if the prosperity mining once brought, is to return in all its glory.

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