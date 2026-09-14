By Georg von Harrach

I imagine, for most people, a golfing weekend would be a quiet affair, even for the President of the United States. But that’s not Donald Trump’s style.

On his short trip to Ireland, the US President managed to turn a chuntering debate over Irish unity into both an active political question and an awkward diplomatic dance.

It’s not a topic of his making. Ever since British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, said last month that a border poll was “off the table”, questions over Irish unity have - conversely - been swirling.

‘Trouble’

“I don’t want to cause any trouble,” said Trump on Saturday, “but I will tell you, I’d love to see it [Ireland] unified.”

Even Trump himself seemed surprised by the strength of reaction, but by Sunday he was doubling down.

“You have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it would seem to me that one of the ‘naturals’ of all time is to put them together,” the US President told reporters at the Irish Open.

“I made what I considered to be a fairly routine comment,” he shrugged.

Unprecedented

But outright support from a US President is far from routine. It is unprecedented in modern times and behind closed doors the Irish Government must be thrilled.

But publicly ministers have moved to temper expectations.

“Ultimately, if and when we discuss the issue of a united Ireland, that decision rests first and foremost with the British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland who, under the Good Friday Agreement, will decide whether or not a border poll will be held. After that, it’s up to the people,” Neale Richmond, pictured below, Irish Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, told Channel 4 News.

The UK Government, meanwhile, said that the British Prime Minister’s view is unchanged, that there is no majority amongst the public for a referendum and therefore one will not be triggered.

But the most staunchly pro-reunification party north and south, Sinn Féin, is determined to use Trump’s comments to move the debate forward.

“The Taoiseach [Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin] must now begin planning for a united Ireland,” Sinn Fein’s leader, Mary Lou McDonald, pictured below, wrote on social media.

Meeting in Wales this morning, McDonald, along with the leaders of pro-independence parties, the SNP and Plaid Cymru, declared that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”.

Referendum

The right to a referendum is laid out in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. But exactly how a vote would work is vague and untested.

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Last week, before Donald Trump had touched down in Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the UK and Irish Governments needed to “tease out” in what circumstances a referendum would be run.

The British Government, and Unionist parties in Northern Ireland, are so far unwilling to venture down that track.

Martin is due to hold his first face-to-face meeting with Andy Burnham in Manchester on Friday.

The Good Friday Agreement requires the British Government to put into law the right to hold a border poll under specific circumstances.

The Northern Ireland Act determines that “if at any time it appears likely to [the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland] that a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the United Kingdom and form part of a united Ireland”, the UK Government is legally obliged to hold a referendum.

What’s behind Trump’s ‘united Ireland’ statement?

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