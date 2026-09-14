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Nigel King's avatar
Nigel King
3h

His dementia is behind it.

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Ken Macdonald's avatar
Ken Macdonald
2h

If, as Trump believes, Canada and Greenland should be part of the US, then it makes perfect sense that he thinks that the North and South of Ireland should be reunified.

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