Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Atam Verdi's avatar
Atam Verdi
2h

Cast your mind back before Netenyahu met with Trump to declare war on Iran. The UK was looking near cert for an interest rate cut and falling inflation. This is what economists call the counter factual. The UK economy would be in a significantly better place - as would the global economy.

Their is no doubt that the fault of this lies firmly at the door of Israel and the USA - they both bombed and flexed on Iran and others.

There is no doubt that the rest of the World need to hold these two nations to account.

A leader of the West needs to stand up and call this out for what it is - a complete disaster - on every level - the USA is no longer the leader of the free world its hegemony and self interest of the billionaires is clear to see.

The remaining 'western' democracies need to get their act together. This needs to carve out a different path - with relationships and trade deals which are in our interest.

As for the individual who wants to leave - good luck being a foreigner in another Country and BTW petrol and diesel is priced globally! Same old jingoistic non-sense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture