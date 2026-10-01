Steffie Vause, pictured above, runs a concrete provider business in West Yorkshire. Like many firms, they have had to harden themselves to fuel price surges in recent years.

The company, 24/7 Concrete and Aggregates, employs around two dozen staff, yet it’s diesel that really does most of the heavy lifting.

Since the turn of the year, the total diesel costs for their fleet have doubled. Throw into that another challenge - thieves.

Some 750 litres of diesel was stolen from their premises recently, costing Steffie’s company £3,000. She says it shows how desperate people are at the moment.

‘Most relied upon asset’

The thieves are targeting the firm’s most relied upon asset.

Steffie explains: “So our quarries that we buy our supplies from, all their machines run on diesel. All the transport that they use to deliver our product runs on diesel. Then everything they use in our yards to load the trucks is all run on diesel. Our trucks run on diesel. Even a generator to fire up like our conveyors and silos, the lighting towers, everything runs on diesel.”

Prices for diesel are now up more than 57 pence per litre since the start of the Iran war in February.

Some price trackers today show diesel to have breached the £2 barrier - seen as important psychologically as well as financially.

That’s more than an 80% increase from a decade ago. And they’re expected to rise even further.

One van driver we spoke to near Wakefield told us about the effect diesel prices are having on his life.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “My missus used to like to go out for a meal once a month. Don’t do that now. And they’ve announced £300 more on your energy bill. So I want to leave this country.”

Blaming Trump

Several people we spoke to held one man responsible - US President Donald Trump.

And that man might be about to make it even worse. The US President is considering banning exports of diesel to give voters a boost ahead of the midterms.

So I asked Dr Jonathan Owens, Senior Lecturer in Operations Management at the University of Salford, whether fuel prices in the UK are now essentially at the whim of Mr Trump.

He said: “Yeah, we’re at the whim of Donald Trump to see what’s actually happening. But because the US is a major exporter, and we actually get a third of our diesel coming out of that at the moment, it’s going to have a big actual restriction on our supply.”

Elizabeth de Jong is CEO of Fuel Industry UK and wants to see the UK regain its resilience.

She said: “The UK’s now more reliant on global markets to meet its fuel needs than any point in its recent history, because of the closure of refineries. We’ve seen imports rising over time. In 2000 it was 16%, now it’s 54%. We’re becoming less resilient.”

‘Breathing space budget’

The UK Government has frozen fuel duty until the end of the year and pointed us to the Chancellor’s comments at the Labour Party conference this week.

John Healey, pictured below, said: “We have seen diesel petrol prices rising. We’ve seen power prices rising and people can also see the direct connection with some of the worldwide shocks that this country is hit by. It’s the conflict in the Middle East. It’s Russia’s war on Ukraine. It’s trade tensions, and it’s hitting us hard at home,” he told delegates in Liverpool.

“And I’m very conscious of that. So as Chancellor, you know, I’m glad we’ve got in place a freeze on duty until the end of the year. I’m glad we’ve also put in place this fuel finder that helps people, wherever they are, find the cheapest price on the forecourt.

“But I’m very aware as I prepare the Budget, I’ll deliver it a month today. This needs to be a breathing space Budget, recognising the cost of living and the cost of business pressures. We can’t remove them. But where we can, we will act as we did in the first week of this new Government, to just offer people a little bit of help, a little bit of breathing space from those pressures.”

Back in the Yorkshire concrete yard, those pressures continue to build for Steffie and her team.

Even for those businesses made of sterner stuff.

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